Global Military Embedded Systems Market Size/Share Anticipated to Gain USD 3.68 Billion By 2032, at 8.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Military Embedded Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform Type (Land, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned, and Space); By Component; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global military embedded systems market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 1.64 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 3.68 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 8.5% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Military Embedded Systems? How Big Is Military Embedded Systems Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Military embedded systems contain embedded electronics for several military entreaties through the technical scope of varied zones of the design procedure. The rapidly rising demand for military embedded systems market can be attributed to the fact that they can function in a broad gamut of situations, from the paramount cold of the Arctic to the soaring temperatures of the desert. They can be disposed to combat vibrations, shocks, and other stresses that are confronted in the field.

Prominent factors propelling the market growth are the market being notably impacted by the extensive use of multicore technologies and progression in wireless technologies and also the arrival of contemporary warfare systems that utilize electronic and network concentrated procedures. Multicore technologies which amalgamate numerous processing cores into a single chip, enhance the presentation productivity of computer gadgets such as 5G and wireless networking protocols.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Intel Corporation

Mercury Systems

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Advantech

BAE Systems

SMART Embedded Computing

SDK Embedded Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Kontron

Xilinx

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Thales Group

Electronic Specifier

NXP Semiconductors

General Micro Systems

Market drivers

Government funding : Government funding rambles in the military accounts are anticipated to fuel market expansion. The military embedded systems market size is expanding as streamlining military and defense apparatus is precedence for governments globally. Because of this situation, the global supply of analog applications and the market opportunity have grown notably.

: Government funding rambles in the military accounts are anticipated to fuel market expansion. The military embedded systems market size is expanding as streamlining military and defense apparatus is precedence for governments globally. Because of this situation, the global supply of analog applications and the market opportunity have grown notably. Acceptance of multicore processors : The extensive acceptance of multi-core processors, insurgent warfare systems, and wireless technologies is expected to reinforce the development of market revenue in the course of the succeeding decades.

: The extensive acceptance of multi-core processors, insurgent warfare systems, and wireless technologies is expected to reinforce the development of market revenue in the course of the succeeding decades. An amalgamation of digital technology : In the past few years, military embedded systems market sales are soaring as the world is conveying towards the more total amalgamation of digital technology into the current life for authorizing people digitally and impacting the relay of technology because of which electronics and communication industry have witnessed exponential growth. Thus there has been an outstanding development in the figures of the confluence of cyber and optical technologies.

: In the past few years, military embedded systems market sales are soaring as the world is conveying towards the more total amalgamation of digital technology into the current life for authorizing people digitally and impacting the relay of technology because of which electronics and communication industry have witnessed exponential growth. Thus there has been an outstanding development in the figures of the confluence of cyber and optical technologies. Superior performance: Superior performance and lesser power intake are provided by multi-core CPUs. Proportionate multiprocessing is an ordinary application in military systems have been discovered to be extremely congenial with multi-core CPUs. These factors are anticipated to push the market growth.

Top report findings

The market is essentially divided into platform type, component, application, and region.

The leading region for this market is North America.

Top trends influencing the market

Progressive and established systems: The extensive distribution of progressive and established military embedded systems covering both developed and developing countries, as these systems are an ideal merger of software and hardware dependent on a microcontroller or microprocessor, are the significant factors impacting the market growth.

The extensive distribution of progressive and established military embedded systems covering both developed and developing countries, as these systems are an ideal merger of software and hardware dependent on a microcontroller or microprocessor, are the significant factors impacting the market growth. Rising productivity and permanence : There has been a notable development in the progressions of military supplications with soaring productivity, permanence, and coherence of formation together with increasing concentration by prominent companies on the advancement of existing systems and initiation to more progressive ones are probable to generate massive growth opportunities to the market in the near future.

: There has been a notable development in the progressions of military supplications with soaring productivity, permanence, and coherence of formation together with increasing concentration by prominent companies on the advancement of existing systems and initiation to more progressive ones are probable to generate massive growth opportunities to the market in the near future. Military unmanned technologies: Additionally, the speedily growing boost of unmanned military technologies and constant escalation in the funding from many armed forces globally for the acquisition of progressive unmanned systems for several contrasting assignments, including communications, investigation, strategic warfare potency, jamming, and supervision are additionally anticipated to subscribe affirmatively to demand and growth.

Segmental analysis

The naval segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on platform type, the naval segment accounted for the largest market share. Military embedded systems market demand is on the rise due to extensive utilization of these systems covering numerous naval applications involving combat ships and submarines, amongst others. Additionally, initiatives in context to the advancement of progressive self-governed warships and increasing digitalization in the marine industry, together with alteration in sensor system technology, are also driving the growth of the segment.

The software segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on components, the software segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Military embedded systems market trends include elements such as effortless portability and escalated relevance for mass production, and they are extremely compact than traditional computer systems.

Military Embedded Systems Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 3.68 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 1.77 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Intel Corporation, Mercury Systems Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Advantech Co. Ltd., BAE Systems, SMART Embedded Computing, SDK Embedded Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Kontron, Xilinx Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Thales Group, Electronic Specifier, NXP Semiconductors, and General Micro Systems Inc. Segments Covered By Platform Type, By Component, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America: This region held the largest military embedded systems market share due to immense escalation in military disbursement by the US government to thoroughly ease the acquisition of established military embedded systems in the nation’s defensive zone and the strong existence of chief market companies in North America region is the important elements propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific: The important factor accountable for the growth of the regional market is the constant promotion of the military by advancing warfare platform technologies and the initiation of several contemporary communication gadgets in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Browse the Detail Report “Military Embedded Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform Type (Land, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned, and Space); By Component; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/military-embedded-systems-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Elbit Systems entered a partnership with Physical Sciences Inc. and Stanford University with an aim to develop night vision equipment for the US military that offers high capability in a smaller & lighter package. With the partnership, Elbit Systems, America will focus on providing night vision services with a wider bandwidth, situational awareness, & expanded night view.

In November 2022, Curtiss-Wright Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of Keronite Group for a cash consideration of USD 35 million. Keronite is a leading provider of PEO surface treatment applications that offers corrosion resistance, wear protection, and thermal protection for defense and commercial aerospace.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the military embedded systems market report based on platform type, component, application, and region:

By Platform Type Outlook

Airborne

Land

Naval

Unmanned

Space

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

By Application Outlook

Radar

Command & Control

Avionics

Electronic Warfare

Communication & Navigation

Weapon Fire Control Systems

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

