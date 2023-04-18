5G Modems Market to reach USD 12.33 Bn at a CAGR of 33.12 percent over the forecast period (2023-2029)

Pune, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by Maximize Market Research on “ 5G Modems Market ” size was valued at USD 1.25 Billion in 2022 and the total 5G Modems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.12 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 12.33 Billion. Maximize Market Research is a global information technology and telecommunication market research and consultancy firm. The published report contains a thorough analysis of the industry with an in-depth regional and segment-wise analysis and a competitive landscape of the 5G Modems Market.



Market Size in 2022 USD 1.25 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 12.33 Bn. CAGR 33.12 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 272 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Modem Type, Mode, Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The 5G Modems market is driven by key factors are covered in MMR report, including:

The demand for smartphones and other mobile devices is increasing globally, driven by the increasing penetration of internet and mobile services.

The development of new technologies and innovations, such as the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in 5G networks, is driving the growth of the 5G modems market.

The growing demand for connected devices, such as wearables, IoT devices, and smart home appliances, is driving the growth of the 5G modems market. These devices require reliable and fast connectivity to function effectively, and 5G technology provides the necessary connectivity.

Asia-Pacific Market Is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 35 percent During the Forecast Period

The Asia Pacific 5G modem market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of 5G technology across various applications such as mobile and tablets, wearable, automotive , virtual reality, and others. Several governments in the Asia Pacific region have launched initiatives to promote the deployment of 5G technology and expand the market for 5G modems. For instance, the Chinese government has launched the "Made in China 2025" initiative, which aims to promote the development of 5G technology and other advanced technologies in the country. Some of the major players operating in the Asia Pacific 5G modem market include Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, MediaTek, Intel, and Huawei Technologies.

5G Modems Market Segmentation:

By Modem Type

Internal/Integrated

External

Internal/Integrated Modems: These are modems that are built into a device, such as a smartphone or laptop. They are designed to be compact and energy-efficient, and they don't require a separate power source. Integrated modems are typically more expensive than external modems, but they offer greater convenience and ease of use.

External Modems: These are modems that are separate devices that can be connected to a device to provide 5G connectivity. External modems are usually larger and require a separate power source, but they are less expensive than integrated modems. They are often used in situations where an integrated modem is not available or is not sufficient, such as in a remote location with poor connectivity.

By Mode

Single-Mode

Multimode

By Application

Mobile and Tablets

Wearable

Automotive

Virtual Reality

Others



5G Modems Market Competitive Analysis:

The 5G modems market is highly competitive and rapidly evolving, with several key players vying for market share. Here are some key strategies that major players in the market are adopting:

Research and Development: Many companies are investing heavily in research and development to improve their 5G modem technology and stay ahead of the competition. This includes developing new chipsets, improving power efficiency, and expanding the range of supported frequencies.





Partnerships and Collaborations: To expand their reach and accelerate innovation, many companies are forming partnerships and collaborations with other players in the 5G ecosystem, including network operators, device manufacturers, and software developers.





Mergers and Acquisitions: In a bid to consolidate their position in the market, some companies are acquiring or merging with other players. This allows them to gain access to new technology, expertise, and customer bases.





Pricing and Marketing: As with any market, pricing and marketing are critical factors for success. Many companies are adopting competitive pricing strategies and investing heavily in marketing to build their brand and increase their market share.





5G Modems Market Key Competitors include:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Ericsson AB

ZTE Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

Spreadtrum Communications

Infineon Technologies

Qorvo, Inc.

Xilinx

Texas Instruments Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.



Key questions answered in the 5G Modems Market report are:

What is 5G Modems?

What rate is the 5G Modems Market business expected to grow in size in the forecast period from 2023-2029?

What are the recent developments in the 5G Modems Market?

Which is the fastest growing segment in the 5G Modems Market?

What are the consumer demand patterns in the 5G Modems Market?

What are the ongoing trends in the 5G Modems Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in 5G Modems Market?

What are the major challenges for the growth of the 5G Modems Market?

Who held the largest market share in 5G Modems Market?

Which region is expected to witness rapid growth in the 5G Modems Market?

What are the lucrative opportunities prevailing in the 5G Modems Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Modem Type, Mode, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

