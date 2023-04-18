The Global Polyolefin Market is forecast to grow by USD 117.45 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyolefin Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594261/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the polyolefin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of polyolefin films in solar power generation industry, growth in packaging industry, and strong demand from the automotive industry.



The polyolefin market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PE

• PP

• Functional polyolefin



By Application

• Film and sheet

• Injection molding

• Blow molding

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for bio-based polyolefin as one of the prime reasons driving the polyolefin market growth during the next few years. Also, recycling of polyolefin and economic growth in APAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polyolefin market covers the following areas:

• Polyolefin market sizing

• Polyolefin market forecast

• Polyolefin market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyolefin market vendors that include Arkema Group, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Filtration Group Corp., Holcim Ltd., Koster Bauchemie AG, Lanxess AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, RPM International Inc., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sika AG, SOPREMA SAS, Standard Industries Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Zylog ElastoComp, and Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD. Also, the polyolefin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



