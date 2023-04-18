Enterprises and Partners Take the Stage at QlikWorld 2023 Showcasing How They Build Solutions and Data Strategies on Qlik

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At QlikWorld 2023, Qlik® will be joined on mainstage by executives from enterprises like Ford, HARMAN and Syngenta, who are part of an expanding ecosystem of leaders that are driving data transformations and creating new opportunities with Qlik. Organizations such as Databricks, MEHRWERK, Intuit and Stretch Qonnect will run breakout sessions and expo displays demonstrating how integrating Qlik into their offerings is opening up new markets and additional revenue opportunities.



“We’ve always excelled at helping organizations drive efficiencies and performance improvements. We’re now seeing more and more leaders across different industries embed Qlik into their own internal and external products and services for impact,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “This goes way beyond the classic vendor relationship into being true strategic partnerships. Organizations like HARMAN are taking the benefits they see with Qlik and extending those through revenue generating services directly to their customers. The expanding ecosystem of organizations that are feeling the power of Qlik is incredible, and it’s thrilling to see customers and partners both drive their own businesses and build revenue opportunities on Qlik.”

“We know firsthand the power of leveraging Qlik to make data a part of every decision across our organization,” said Nick Parrotta, President - Digital Transformation Solutions & Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO) at HARMAN. “What’s so exciting is Qlik’s commitment to being a true partner. They’re right by our side in making the benefits we feel internally from Qlik a core element in the value we deliver to our own customers, helping us create growth opportunities for Harman.”

The Qlik customer and partner ecosystem will be on full display at QlikWorld, showcasing new and innovative ways the power of Qlik is fueling success.

In addition to joining Qlik CEO Mike Capone during his Tuesday, April 18 keynote, HARMAN will detail in a breakout session how they are expanding the benefits they see with Qlik into the exciting space of Generative AI.

Intuit will highlight in their breakout how Qlik’s Embedded Analytics enabled them to build a one of a kind, company-wide reporting platform, One Intuit Portal.

Databricks, fresh off the launch of their Manufacturing Cloud, will showcase how combining Qlik and its Lakehouse helps leading automotive manfacturers become more efficient and sustainable.

Stretch Qonnect will join us in the expo hall and a breakout session to show how they are leveraging Qlik to integrate IoT and AI generated data for advanced sports analytics, currently being used by Sweden’s top hockey division.

MEHRWERK, recently named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools for its mpmX platform, will discuss how Varian, a Siemens Healthineers Company, is leveraging their Process Mining solution with Qlik at its core to improve its Quote to Cash system and maximize sales ROI.



“Modern cloud analytics are essential for our customers in understanding and maximizing the improvements they are driving with MEHRWERK’s solutions around key processes such as Order-to-Cash and Logistics & SCM,” said Constantin Wehmschulte, Managing Director of MEHRWERK GmbH. “Building our leading mpmX solution for Process Mining on Qlik provides unique and powerful business value for the entire ecosystem of businesses we serve.”

