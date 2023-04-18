CVR Partners to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solution fertilizer products, plans to release its first quarter 2023 earnings results on Monday, May 1, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Partnership also will host a teleconference call on Tuesday, May 2, at 11 a.m. Eastern to discuss these results.



This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Partners’ website at www.CVRPartners.com. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8029. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nwfybak. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13737893.

CVR Partners’ first quarter 2023 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at www.CVRPartners.com.

About CVR Partners, LP

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 950 ton-per-day UAN unit.