The Six Questions That Reveal Your Rocky Horror Show Identity

A new online quiz - designed by The Rocky Horror Show NFTs – is a fun, quick and easy way for fans to learn more about themselves. Participants answer a series of six questions which uncover personality traits, favourite dance moves, fashion choices and more to ultimately reveal which character from The Rocky Horror Show they embody.

Respondents could be the ultimate hedonist like Frank-N-Furter, enigmatic and mysterious like Riff Raff, seemingly innocent like Janet, clean-cut like Brad, quirky and eccentric like Magenta or theatrical and vivacious like Columbia. Fans can share their results on social media and The Rocky Horror Show NFTs will reveal results in a month’s time.

The quiz is available now at Which Rocky Horror Character Are You? and takes approximately one minute to complete. So, grab your fishnets, apply your favourite lipstick and discover which Rocky Horror character you truly are. Three respondents picked at random, will receive a free The Rocky Horror Show NFT before they go on sale on June 19th, 2023.

“The Rocky Horror Show has remained a fan favourite for five decades, inspiring midnight screenings, cosplay and countless productions. Its eccentric characters, catchy songs, humour and celebration of individuality and self-expression have captured the hearts of fans worldwide,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc, which is behind The Rocky Horror Show NFT collection. "This quiz gives fans a fun and interactive way to explore their favourite characters and celebrate the enduring legacy of this beloved cult classic."

