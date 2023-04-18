The Global Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market is forecast to grow by USD 82788.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.94% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483596/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the autonomous vehicle development platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing presence of strategic alliances in the AVDP market, testing and validation of autonomous vehicle software code, and increased demand for driver assistance systems.



The autonomous vehicle development platform market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger car

• Commercial vehicle



By End-user

• Mixed AVDP

• Image based AVDP

• Sensor fusion based AVDP



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the 3D printing of hardware-based AVDPs as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous vehicle development platform market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of multimodal biometrics and the emergence of touchless sensing technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the autonomous vehicle development platform market covers the following areas:

• Autonomous vehicle development platform market sizing

• Autonomous vehicle development platform market forecast

• Autonomous vehicle development platform market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous vehicle development platform market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., ANSYS Inc., BMW AG, FiveAI Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Green Hills Software LLC, Hexagon AB, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, NVIDIA Corp., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Qualcomm Inc., Renault SAS, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Trimble Inc. Also, the autonomous vehicle development platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

