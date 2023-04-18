Robotic Land Mowers Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Growth, Share & Trends Analysis Forecast

Pune, India, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic land mowers market is projected to witness exponential growth in the forthcoming years. The rising numbers of public parks, lawn areas, and commercial spaces are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Robotic Land Mowers Market, 2023-2030”.

According to the report, the robotic land mowers market is gaining strong impetus due to several reasons. For instance, the rising personal disposable income levels enable consumers to spend more on backyard beautification. The expanding backyard beautification expenditures are expected to boost market growth in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact-

The novel coronavirus pandemic has dismantled the global economic structures and hampered the growth of several markets and industries. The global pandemic has inflicted a moderate impact on the market. The disruptions in global supply chain networks declined the demand for the product. The production levels were also reduced due to the low available workforce and the stringent lockdown and curfew restrictions. However, key vendors are reserving enough inventories and accessories of robotic land mowers. Hence, the supply remained mostly unaffected. The market is expected to grow rapidly post-pandemic.

Segmentation-

On the basis of lawn size (in acres), the market is trifurcated into 4.1 and above, 2 to 4, and less than 2. On the basis of technology, the market segments into 200 and above, 100 to 200, and less than 100. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report features a comprehensive analysis of the robotic lawn mowers market.

The report follows bottom-up and top-down approaches to research methodology for an accurate market prediction.

The report offers climacteric information on different market segments; lawn size (in acres), application, technology, and more.

The report showcases the competitive landscape and includes information on the key industry developments: mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The report provides pivotal insights into the regulatory scenarios of the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Soaring Labor Costs to Propel Market Growth

The transformation of the gardening tools industry and the expanding numbers of public parks, lawn areas, and commercial spaces are expected to bolster the global robotic land mowers market growth in the forthcoming years.

The surging labor costs are anticipated to induce consumers to adopt robotic land mowers to save energy and money. Hence, the rising labors costs is likely to stimulate market growth. Additionally, the growing emphasis on reducing energy consumption is expected to shift the consumers' inclination towards power-efficient systems and foster market growth.

The advent of innovative technologies such as smart mapping, augmented reality, smart sensors, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence, are expected to enhance the landscaping procedure of robotic land mowers and improve the overall aesthetic appeal. The incorporation of smart, modern technologies is projected to duel the market growth.

However, the high initial costs are expected to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Gain the Highest Growth Backed by Higher Construction Activities

Europe is projected to attain the highest growth in terms of the global robotic land mowers market share. The growth is attributable to the expanding landscaping services due to surging construction activities. Additionally, key players’ extensive research and development activities to produce technologically advanced and cost-competitive products are anticipated to boost market growth.

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to grow significantly in the global market. The presence of unorganized and organized manufacturers in countries such as India, South Korea, and China, is projected to influence market growth. Moreover, the expanding concerns of consumers in North America for landscaping and lawn terrain activities, expanding labor costs, and the high demand for robotic solutions are expected to bolster market growth.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years due to the increasing residential and commercial projects and the rising consumer interest in landscaping and gardening activities.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on R&D Activities to Strengthen Their Positions

Key players operating in the global robotic land mowers market are focusing on extensive research and development activities to gain growth impetus in the market. Additionally, they are investing in several growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, to enhance their market presence and revenues. Major businesses are also emphasizing on technological developments and new product launches. For instance, in January 2019, iRobot launched an ingenious wireless beacon system called Terra Robot Mower that features smart mapping technology and offers easy installation, high-quality mowing, and high performance.

Industry Developments-

September 2019: Husqvarna Group launched Husqvarna EPOS technology. It is the company’s latest series of professional robotic mowers. The product offers high flexibility and can be used in sports fields, public spaces, and green spaces.

Key Players in the Global Robotic Land Mowers Market are:

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products Inc.

STIGA S.p.A

Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

Future Gen Robotics

IRobot Corporation

Mamibot Manufacturing USA

Turflynx

YAMBIKO

LINEATIELLE s.r.l.

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

