West Village of Shirlington Named “Large Community Association Of The Year”

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman (LN), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., metro area, is proud to announce that its community partner – West Village of Shirlington – has been named 2022 Large Community Association of the Year by the District of Columbia Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI). West Village of Shirlington is a 529-unit condominium community located in Arlington, Va., that has been managed by LN since 2007.

The Community Association of the Year Award recognizes those communities that best demonstrate excellence in all facets of association operations and governance by following CAI’s best practices. The application focuses on the essentials of community association management and volunteer leadership. The statements are designed to determine how well your community incorporates best practices into its operations. LN team member and property manager Marque Salter, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, accepted the award on behalf of West Village of Shirlington.

“We could not be happier for the board of directors and residents of the West Village of Shirlington condominium association,” said Marc McCoy, Legum & Norman branch president. “I congratulate Marque Salter and his management team for providing the superior leadership and guidance that was instrumental in being selected for this award and honor.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment