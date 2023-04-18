New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magnetic Field Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961024/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Magnetic Field Sensors Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Magnetic Field Sensors estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2022-2030. Hall Effect, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $644.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Magnetic Field Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$644.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$856.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)

- Allegro Microsystems, Inc.

- ALPS Electric Co., Ltd.

- Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

- Elmos Semiconductor AG

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- IC-Haus GmbH

- Magnetic Sensors Corporation

- MEMSIC, Inc.

- Multidimension Technology Co., Ltd.

- NVE Corporation

- NXP Semiconductors NV





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Magnetic Field Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hall

Effect by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hall Effect by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Hall Effect by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Giant Magnetoresistance

(GMR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Giant Magnetoresistance

(GMR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Tunnel Magnetoresistance

(TMR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Magnetic Field Sensors Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Magnetic Field Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall

Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall

Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Magnetic Field Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall

Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Magnetic Field Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall

Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Magnetic Field Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall

Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Magnetic Field Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall

Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Magnetic Field Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field

Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall

Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Magnetic Field Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall

Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall

Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field Sensors

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall

Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Field Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Magnetic Field Sensors by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall

Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant

Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Magnetic Field

Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic

Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel

Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic

Field Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Magnetic Field Sensors by Application -

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Magnetic Field

Sensors by Application - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic

Field Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Magnetic Field Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Magnetic Field Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Magnetic Field

Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Field

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Magnetic Field Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect,

Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance

(GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Magnetic Field



