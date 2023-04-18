Kvika banki hf.: Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding reduction in share capital

Icelandic English

At Kvika's AGM held on 30 March 2023 the meeting approved to reduce the company's share capital by ISK 147,871,265 nominal value, or the equivalent of 147,871,265 shares, from ISK 4,928.896,980 to ISK 4,781,025,715 nominal value, by cancelling own shares held by the company in the said amount. These are shares that the company purchased under a formal buy-back programme in 2022.



The share capital reduction has now been registed by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 4,781,025,715. Following the reduction the bank holds no own shares.

