The Global Power Tools Market is forecast to grow by $11.43 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period

Our report on the power tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities, technological innovation accelerating replacement demand, and growing demand for home improvement products.



The power tools market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Residential



By Technology

• Electric

• Pneumatic

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies portable power tools with smart technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the power tools market growth during the next few years. Also, flexible battery system and wireless charging in power tools and product innovations in global power tools market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the power tools market covers the following areas:

• Power tools market sizing

• Power tools market forecast

• Power tools market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power tools market vendors that include ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, Evolution Power Tools Ltd., Group Silverline Ltd., Hilti Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., JPW Industries Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Nemo Power Tools Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Chervon Holdings Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co. Also, the power tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

