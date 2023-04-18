The 21st Conference on International Exchange of Professionals Opens in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, CHINA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 15, the 21st Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP), co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the PR.China and the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government and organized by Shenzhen Center for International Exchange of Personnel, opened in Shenzhen. Zhang Guangjun, member of the party group and deputy minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology of the PR.China, delivered a keynote speech and announced the opening of the 21st CIEP. Liu Hua, director of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) China Office, read out the congratulatory letter from Deputy Director-General Wang Binying. Okimura Kazuki, honorary chairman of the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), Meng Fanli, deputy secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the CPC and secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the CPC, and Wang Xi, member of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the CPC and vice governor, delivered speeches. Qin Weizhong, deputy secretary and mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the CPC, specially invited guests Sir Sohail Shaikh, trade envoy to the British Department for International Trade, Alex Goldman Shayman, Consul General of the Consulate General of Israel in Guangzhou, Prof. Horst Vogel, chief scientist of the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Bu Yulong, chairman of Zhongzhi Group, and Wang Huiyao, founder and chairman of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) attended the opening ceremony.





Zhang Guangjun pointed out that China has always placed scientific and technological innovation at the core of the country's overall development. Through scientific and technological innovation, China provides more sources for the high-quality development of the country. The overall efficiency of the national innovation system has been significantly improved. In 2022, China ranked 11th in the Global Innovation Index, entering the ranks of innovative countries. At the same time, China actively participates in cutting-edge international innovation and continues to make important contributions to addressing global issues. Looking forward, China will continue to expand extensive and in-depth open cooperation and exchange with countries around the world. China will plan scientific and technological innovation with a global perspective, actively integrate into the global innovation network, promote scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation on a larger scale, wider areas, deeper levels and higher standards, build an open innovation ecosystem with global competitiveness with an inclusive attitude and pragmatic measures, accelerate the construction of an important talent center and innovation highland in the world, and work together to contribute more wisdom and strength to promote human progress and build a beautiful home.

On behalf of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the CPC and Municipal Government, Meng Fanli welcomed the attending leaders and guests, and thanked the Ministry of Science and Technology of the PR.China, all sectors of society, various talents and talent institutions and organizations for their care and support for Shenzhen's development. He said that Shenzhen's development benefits from innovation and relies on talents. At present, Shenzhen is deeply learning and implementing the important speeches and instructions of General Secretary, the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping during his inspection in Guangdong. Shenzhen is determined to take the road of Chinese-style modernization and accelerate the construction of an economic center city and modern international metropolis with more global influence. We sincerely look forward to various talents from home and abroad to continue to focus on and support Shenzhen. We warmly welcome you to come to Shenzhen and integrate into Shenzhen. We will continue to deepen reform and opening up, implement more positive, open and effective talent policies, actively improve the strategic layout, do our best to provide services and support, create more first-class platforms and better ecology, and work with the majority of talents to share development opportunities and win a better future.

Wang Xi said that Guangdong is grasping the major opportunity to build a high-level talent highland in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It is deeply implementing the "five major projects" of strategic talent forging, talent training foundation, talent introduction and quality improvement, talent system reform, and talent ecosystem optimization, and striving to create a new situation in talent work in the new era. In 2022, Guangdong has 1.3 million R&D personnel, established 1,249 postdoctoral research platforms, and over 12,000 postdoctoral fellows. The total number of professionals, technicians and skilled talents reached 8.91 million and 18.5 million respectively, marking new progress in building a talent-strong province. This conference has built a high-level docking service platform for high-level talents and experts at home and abroad, which will surely promote China's scientific and technological innovation and international talent exchange and cooperation at a higher level and wider scope. We sincerely welcome outstanding talents from all over the world to display their talents and achieve their dreams in this land of innovation and entrepreneurship in Guangdong.

In her congratulatory letter, Wang Binying congratulated the opening of the 21st Conference on International Exchange of Professionals, saying that WIPO believes that China's innovation and development has a bright future. WIPO is willing to further strengthen cooperation with stakeholders in China to jointly build a more open, balanced, inclusive, active and forward-looking global intellectual property ecosystem, help Chinese cities achieve technological progress and innovation development, and enable people around the world to enjoy the fruits of intellectual property.

Okimura Kazuki said that the JST has always been committed to promoting Sino-Japanese scientific and technological research and exchanges. JST is conducting the "Sakura Science and Technology Program", a short-term exchange program for Chinese and Asian youth to visit Japan, aiming to stimulate young researchers' passion for scientific and technological exploration and promote scientific and technological exchanges between Asian countries and Japan. We look forward to strengthening exchanges and understanding between China and Japan, enhancing friendship and achieving sustained and practical cooperation.

The opening ceremony of the conference coincided with the award ceremony of the Shenzhen Innovation and Entrepreneurship International Competition and the Shenzhen Forum: Global Sci-Tech Innovation Cities.

Themed "Promoting scientific and technological innovation, seeking common development and benefiting global talents", this conference lasts for two days, focusing on the top priority task of high-quality development. Adopting the "dual-engine" (offline and online) model, about 60 forums and activities will be held. 325 employing units have provided more than 7,600 mid- and high-end job vacancies. Nearly 10,000 government representatives, experts, scholars and high-end talents from 28 countries and regions have attended the conference on site.

