Data Center Accelerator Market Is Expected to Reach USD 130.3 billion by 2032, Grow at a CAGR of 24% | Exclusive Report by Market.us

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Center Accelerator Market was valued at USD 16.0 Billion and is expected to reach USD 130.3 billion in 2032. This market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24% between 2023 to 2032.

The data center accelerator is the hardware device or software program used to boost computer systems' performance to process high-level visual data. Moreover, the data center accelerators also support increasing the consumer demand for the data and improving the use of artificial intelligence-based services to fuel the demand for AI-based data centers

Key Takeaway:

By type, cloud data centers dominate over HPC data centers.

over HPC data centers. By Processor Type, CPU leads with a major revenue share in the account.

with a major revenue share in the account. By Application, deep learning interfaces are preferred mainly by businesses.

interfaces are preferred mainly by businesses. North America held a major revenue share of 38.4% in 2022

held a major revenue share of in 2022 Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for high-performance applications, growing artificial intelligence use in HPC data centers, and the development of cloud-based services are increasing the demand for data center accelerators in the market. The data centers have started to overflow with the increasing volume of data each day. To tackle this problem, the operators are exploring advanced solutions to optimize data management and massive data-driven tasks. This is helping the data center accelerator market to grow. In addition, the increasing applications of the data center accelerators in public cloud interface, deep learning interface, and enterprise interface are boosting the growth of the data center accelerator market over the last few years.

Factors affecting the growth of the Data Center Accelerator Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the data center accelerator market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing demand for performance: With the increasing amount of data generated in the last few years, businesses are adopting the data center accelerator in their companies. It helps to manage the overload in the data center and enhance its performance of the data center. This attracts customers to adopt the accelerator in the data centers.

With the increasing amount of data generated in the last few years, businesses are adopting the data center accelerator in their companies. It helps to manage the overload in the data center and enhance its performance of the data center. This attracts customers to adopt the accelerator in the data centers. Rise in cloud-based services: Many companies across the world functions through the use of cloud-based services to optimize time and enhance performance. This results in huge data processing at the centers. Therefore, the demand for the accelerator is rising over the last few years to manage the overload.

Many companies across the world functions through the use of cloud-based services to optimize time and enhance performance. This results in huge data processing at the centers. Therefore, the demand for the accelerator is rising over the last few years to manage the overload. Advancing technology: With the emergence of artificial intelligence in the technology sector, the amount of data generation and processing has significantly risen in the last few years. Artificial intelligence works through the use of machine learning and deep learning, which requires high computing power and high performance for seamless working. It is boosting the demand for the data center accelerator in the market.

Top Trends in Global Data Center Accelerator Market

The ongoing trend of adopting field programmable gate arrays (FPGA) across industries is boosting the growth of the data center accelerator market. The FPGAs are pre-fabricated silicone devices that can be transformed electrically into any type of digital system. Additionally, the FPGAs provide cheaper solutions and faster time as compared to application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC). Therefore, businesses prefer the FPGAs over others in the competition. This trend of FPGA is boosting the growth of the data center accelerator market.

Market Growth

With the rise of artificial intelligence in the technology sector, data generation and processing have seen a marked increase in the last few years. Artificial intelligence relies on machine learning and deep learning, both of which require high computing power and performance for efficient working. As a result, the demand for data center accelerators has seen an uptick in the market. With the surge in data generation over the last few years, businesses are turning to data center accelerators for help managing their workload and optimizing performance. This has driven customers to adopt accelerators in data centers. Furthermore, many companies worldwide rely on cloud-based services to save time and enhance performance, leading to massive amounts of processing at these facilities. Therefore, the demand for accelerators has steadily risen over the last few years to manage this overload.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the market by covering a major revenue share of 38.4%. The presence of major key players in countries like the United States and Canada is driving the growth of the North American region in the global data center accelerator market. Also, the presence of developed technology and infrastructure in the region is the leverage for the North American region to dominate the other regions in the market. All these factors are boosting the growth of the data center accelerators market in North America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud-based services like big data analytics and the Internet of Things is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific region in the global data center accelerator market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Advantech Co. Ltd., Western Digital Technologies, Micron Technology Inc., Marvell, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Dell Inc., and other key players.

Recent Development of the Data Center Accelerator Market

In March 2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc acquired Pensando Systems. Pensando’s distributed service platform would add the DPU to AMD’s data center product range.

In October 2020, NVIDIA Corporation announced their new GPU software, which enhances performance with the help of NVIDIA ampere architecture. This newly introduced software has the features to support the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU with NVIDIA Virtual Computer Server software.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 16.0 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 130.3 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 24% North America Revenue Share 38.4% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing data storage demand due to the massive amount of data generated worldwide has forced businesses to optimize their workload and improve their services. The increasing customer-centric demand for enhanced performance in applications and growing cloud-based services are driving the growth of the data center accelerator market. Many enterprises worldwide have started to adopt data center accelerators to reduce the workload on the data centers and boost performance. Enterprises are shifting their work from on-premise services to cloud-based services. This has significantly increased the demand for the data center accelerator in the market. Additionally, the increasing penetration of the internet across the world has made businesses adopt data center accelerators for a seamless and improved experience.

Market Restraints

The high energy consumption from the accelerators is a big problem for businesses. The accelerators process huge amounts of data, which require a lot of energy. Also, the high processing by the accelerators makes it essential for businesses to arrange the proper cooling system for the accelerators. This is restraining new businesses from adopting data center accelerators. Also, the data center accelerators require a modified and developed infrastructure for seamless working. Many developing and underdeveloped countries across the world lack the infrastructure for data centers. This is restraining the growth of the data center accelerators market. The accelerators offer many benefits to the data centers, like offloading the data centers' processing. But the high cost of the accelerators restricts the data centers from adopting these accelerators.

Market Opportunities

The increasing demand for artificial intelligence in systems across various industries is creating many opportunities in the market. Many new companies are entering the market to offer machine learning for cloud services. The use of machine learning in the data center accelerators contributes to the predictive and preventive maintenance of the data centers. It can also be used to monitor network congestion, disk utilization, and server performance. Due to all these uses and benefits of machine learning, it is anticipated to create many opportunities in the data center accelerator market over the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the Data Center Accelerator Market

Type Insight

The cloud data center dominates over the HPC data centers in the type segment of the global data center accelerator market. The growth of the cloud data center is due to the increasing adoption of the multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architecture by the industries. Many businesses are switching to cloud-based data centers due to problems of high computing and increasing HPC workload. The HPC needs a huge initial investment and has more repair and maintenance costs than the cloud data centers. Therefore, businesses are moving towards cloud data centers to avoid the problems of HPC data centers.

Processor Type Insight

The CPU dominates the processor segment of the data center accelerator market. The growth of the CPU in the processor type segment is due to the widespread use of the CPU and the benefits offered by it. The CPU accelerators in the data center are mainly used in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and many other industries for their benefits. This widespread use of CPUs is boosting the growth of the CPU in the processor-type segment of the data center accelerator market. After CPU, the FPGA segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Major players in the cloud service providers are highly adopting the FPGA for processing assets. This will significantly boost the growth of the FPGA segment during the forecast period.

Application Insight

the deep learning interface dominates the market by accounting for a major revenue share in the market. The increasing use of deep learning interfaces across various industries for their benefits is driving the growth of the deep learning interface in the application segment of the data center accelerator market. The deep learning interface is widely used in the automotive sector for voice assistance, image recognition, self-driving cars, and many such applications. All these key factors are driving the growth of the deep learning interface in the application segment of the data center accelerator market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

HPC Data Center

Cloud Data Center

Based on the Processor Type

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

Based on Application

Public Cloud Interface

Deep Learning Interface

Enterprise Interface

Based on Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Micron Technology Inc.

Western Digital Technologies

Marvell

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Dell Inc.

Other Key Players

