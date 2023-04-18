Definitive Healthcare brings healthcare commercial intelligence to Snowflake Marketplace

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the launch of its Atlas Dataset on Snowflake Marketplace. Joint customers can now access and connect Definitive Healthcare’s Atlas Dataset, enabling them to make better, more informed decisions about their commercialization efforts.

“We’re excited to bring our Atlas Dataset to the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “Now, joint customers of Definitive Healthcare and Snowflake can seamlessly integrate large amounts of our proprietary healthcare commercial intelligence into their existing workflow to better understand, compete, and win in the complex healthcare market.”

The new partnership will make three datasets available to joint customers on Snowflake Marketplace, including:

NRx & TRx: Prescribing Activity: The NRx and TRx dataset gives companies visibility into new (NRx) and total (TRx) prescription activity for healthcare practitioners in the U.S. This healthcare commercial intelligence enables companies to gauge a medicine’s launch performance, identify prescribing patterns, and pinpoint physicians to improve product performance.



Atlas US Healthcare Reference & Affiliations Dataset: The dataset includes executive contact information, financials, clinical metrics, quality performance, physical addresses, organizational hierarchy, technologies, payor mix, and more. This healthcare commercial intelligence enables organizations to understand the complex relationships between providers, access physical practice locations, determine how purchasing decisions are made, and measure a physician's influence.



RxDecision Insights: Prescription Therapy Decisions: RxDecision Insights is a commercial targeting-focused dataset that optimizes sales force allocation and sizing, product switching analysis, generic-to-branded identifications, and dosage change identification at the physician level. This healthcare commercial intelligence can be used to measure the impact of campaigns designed to influence treatment behavior.



“Definitive Healthcare’s commercial intelligence helps customers understand the complex market trends shaping the healthcare ecosystem,” said Jesse Cugliotta, Global Industry Lead – Healthcare & Life Sciences at Snowflake. “We look forward to witnessing our partnership with Definitive Healthcare benefit our customers by helping them mobilize their data.”

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to discover, evaluate, and purchase the data, data services, and applications needed to innovate for business, click here.

To learn more about Definitive Healthcare’s Atlas Dataset, visit: https://www.definitivehc.com/atlas-dataset

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

