Leo SPA & Salon Management System To Redefine Salon Industry Management, Introduces New Customizable Features

ORLANDO, Fla., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leo SPA & Salon Management System is emerging as one of the leading companies in the spa and salon software industry with new and improved features that aid salon owners in running and growing their businesses. The all-in-one management solution values customer service above all else, prioritizing feedback and tailoring its features to each client’s individual business needs.



Leo’s salon management platform features include a user-friendly interface, simple scheduling services, customer and employee management, online payment integration, AI-driven customizable marketing and more. With a complete vision dashboard, salon owners get an all-encompassing view of their business’s data, allowing them to gain valuable insights into every aspect of their business operations, remotely monitor all business activities across locations and access statistical data on client and payment history.

Leo’s newest features include the Salon Booth Rental program which offers independent stylists access to the management platform at a discounted price. Additionally, salon owners can utilize the new Salon Client Queue feature which allows them to capture appointment and walk-in client information for future marketing initiatives.

Leo was founded in 2018 by a team of former salon professionals and software developers, including husband and wife team, Ray Wanis and Mariam Malak. The couple realized salon owners were dealing with overly complex management systems, and they were often overwhelmed with tedious and time consuming data reporting, payroll distribution and more.

“My husband and I were talking with our friends who own and work at a beauty salon, and they were struggling with business management. They were keeping a record of all their salon data for three locations by hand, spending many hours on payroll,” said Leo Co-founder Mariam Wanis. “We discovered a significant need for a user-friendly management system that takes care of the data, reporting and payroll, allowing small business owners to focus on what they’re good at — running their salons and serving their clients.”

With innovation as a core value, Leo is continuously making improvements to its platform. In the coming months, the software company will be launching an SMS system that will allow salon owners to automatically remind customers of their appointments, helping limit the number of no-shows and cancellations.

For more information on Leo SPA & Salon Management System, please visit https://leosalonsoftware.com/ .

About Leo SPA & Salon Management System

The Leo SPA & Salon Management System was born out of a deep dedication to innovation and excellence in the spa & salon software industry. In 2018, a team of former salon professionals and talented software developers — including co-founder Mariam Malak, who formerly worked for Universal, Bonnier Corporation, San Steven Retreatment and DashSoft — embarked on a years-long journey of research and development to create an all-in-one platform that would surpass all others in the industry. After four years of intensive research and development, the team unveiled the Leo SPA & Salon Management System, a comprehensive software that continues to be improved with each passing year. Today, Leo stands as a forerunner in the salon software industry, known for its commitment to quality, innovation and client service.