Matterport to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. Matterport management will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results. The dial-in number will be (412) 902-4209, conference ID: 10176795.

The financial results press release and a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Matterport website at investors.matterport.com . An audio webcast replay of the conference call will also be available for one year at investors.matterport.com .

