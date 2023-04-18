MediGO’s Latest Solution Digitally Transforms the Organ Recovery Process

BALTIMORE, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediGO, a Baltimore-based healthcare supply chain technology company, is helping to digitally transform the organ recovery process with the launch of its new software solution known as Recovery TeamLink™. The first-of-its-kind solution provides newfound organ recovery event transparency and coordination for transplant centers, organ procurement organizations (OPOs), donor hospitals and transportation partners.



After accepting an organ for transplant, a transplant center must dispatch a recovery team to the donor’s location to recover, preserve and transport the organ to its intended recipient. For this time-sensitive mission to be successful, the recovery team must also coordinate with other care teams, OPO personnel, drivers and pilots to ensure the organ’s safe and timely arrival for transplant.

Recovery TeamLink orchestrates this coordination amongst all stakeholders on a single, easy-to-use HIPAA compliant platform, where they can communicate directly, view precise locations, and access complex estimated times of arrival for recovery teams and organs. This enhanced level of coordination minimizes the cold-ischemic time (CIT) of the organ and optimizes surgical time to help save more lives.

“We designed Recovery TeamLink to benefit teams and individuals at every step of the organ recovery process,” said Scott Plank, co-founder and CEO of MediGO. “From ensuring ground and air transportation and personnel are in the right place at the right time to empowering teams to schedule transplant surgical procedures with precision – this solution improves visibility and enhances communication, leading to better patient outcomes and overall efficiency.”

The development of Recovery TeamLink was made possible through a partnership with Indiana Donor Network, the Indianapolis-based OPO serving 85 Indiana counties, and its subsidiary, TxJet, a specialized aviation service that ensures donors’ lifesaving gifts are transported to transplant recipients as safely and quickly as possible.

“Historically, we would prepare the airplane for takeoff when an organ recovery team told us they were leaving the hospital, but we couldn’t account for any delays that popped up along the route,” said pilot Jamie Adams, TxJet’s director of aviation. “Innovations such as Recovery TeamLink enable us to save costs and fuel and better support recovery teams in the coordination of patient care.”

Recovery TeamLink is part of MediGO’s suite of products designed for the donation and transplant industry. Learn more about MediGO and how it’s digitally transforming the donation and transplant process at gomedigo.io.

