Bloomage Biotech Showcases Cutting-Edge Bioactive Ingredients at International Consumer Products Expo, Expands Global Reach

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomage Biotech, an international pioneer in biotechnology and biomaterials, demonstrated its industry leadership with its cutting-edge bioactive ingredients at the 2023 International Consumer Products Expo held in Haikou from April 10th to 15th.

The International Consumer Products Expo is the premier event for consumer goods in the Asia-Pacific region, hosting over 3,100 brands from 65 countries and territories. This year's expo emphasized the importance of strengthening relationships between buyers and exhibitors, serving as a catalyst for international trade and cooperation. Over 2,000 overseas buyers representing 35 countries and regions attended the event as a testament to the expo's motto "Buy globally, sell globally."

As an esteemed participant, Bloomage Biotech showcased a comprehensive collection of high-quality bioactive raw materials catering to a diverse range of industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food. Since its inception, the company has been a trailblazer in the global market for hyaluronic acid and related products, gaining recognition as a world-renowned hyaluronic acid manufacturer by 2007.

Through revolutionary developments in microbial fermentation, the company has significantly increased hyaluronic acid production yields while reducing costs. Further innovations led to the world's first patent enzymatic degradation technology for producing oligo sodium hyaluronate, ensuring precise control over molecular volume and expanding the range of potential applications.

With its advanced production capabilities, Bloomage Biotech offers over 200 hyaluronic acid products, including pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food-grade varieties. The company's innovations have been widely applied in medicine, medical devices, cosmetics, and nutrition. Additionally, the company has ventured into new applications, including pet care, reproductive health, oral care, textiles, and paper products, providing a diverse selection of raw materials to meet the evolving needs of global industries.

Bloomage Biotech is also making strides in other bioactive ingredient domains. The company currently boasts a library of approximately 500 active substances, with 100 currently in active development. Under its diversified raw material strategy, the company offers highly sought-after bioactive ingredients like GABA, Ectoine, Ergothioneine, and Cordyceps Militaris Ferment Filtrate.

In 2023, two of Bloomage Biotech's products, Hybloom™ Zinc Hyaluronate(HA-Zn), which reduces oxidative skin damage and repairs skin barriers, and Hyanutra™-RH Hair Nourishing Shield products, which prevent hair breakage and smooths hair strands, received the prestigious 2023 PCHi Fountain Award in the Asia-Pacific cosmetic ingredients industry.

Today, Bloomage Biotech's bioactive raw materials are distributed to over 70 countries and regions, with more than 4,000 global brand clients maintaining stable business partnerships. The company's exceptional quality and standards have garnered widespread recognition in international markets.

Mr. Zou Songyan, Bloomage Biotech Personal Care Ingredients&Solutions General Manager, shared: "In 2023, we will continue to focus on expanding our reach in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region, further solidifying our position as an industry leader and fostering growth in these key markets."

About Bloomage Biotech

In 2000, Bloomage Biotech (formerly Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co., Ltd.) was established, and began the production of sodium hyaluronate by microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage Biotech has become a world-renowned biotechnology and biomaterial company with a world leading level of sodium hyaluronate industrialization. Driven by synthetic biotechnology, the Company is committed to continuously improving life span and life quality, and bringing healthy, beautiful, and happy life experiences to human beings.

