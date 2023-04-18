EDB Makes Postgres Training Free and Available to All

BEDFORD, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leader in accelerating Postgres® in the enterprise, is now offering all of its on-demand training resources for free. This unique initiative empowers developers, database administrators, and architects to unlock the full potential of Postgres, the world’s most used, loved, and wanted open source database. EDB is the first company to make all of its training available for free, helping empower businesses and governments to deploy Postgres as their enterprise database standard.



Postgres has emerged as the preferred choice for organizations seeking a reliable, innovative and cost-effective solution for their data management needs. However, according to the 2022 State of Open Source report, there is a shortage of skilled Postgres expertise, and training options are often expensive. EDB's innovative move to provide free on-demand resources fills this gap, enabling organizations to leverage Postgres in fully managed public clouds or self-managed private clouds. The no-cost training courses cater to every stage of the Postgres journey and are led by the most knowledgeable experts in the industry.

"Postgres is a game-changer in the world of open source databases, and we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to harness its full potential," said Marc Linster, Chief Technology Officer at EDB. "With our free Postgres training, we aim to unlock access to Postgres expertise and empower business executives, IT leaders, and developers to maximize the value of this powerful technology."

With more than 300 dedicated developers, EDB is the leading source of Postgres innovation and was recently named as the Best Postgres Certification Program by Datamation. To date, EDB has trained more than 30,000 Postgres users and has helped more than 2,500 become Postgres certified.

The free modules are designed to cater to different skill levels, from beginners to advanced users, and cover a wide range of topics including database administration, performance optimization, SQL programming, and application development. The training is delivered through a combination of online courses, webinars, and interactive workshops, making it accessible and convenient for busy professionals to enhance their Postgres skills at their own pace. The classes help Postgres professionals prepare for EDB’s certification exams for both EDB Postgres Advanced Server and PostgreSQL.

“As a pioneer in the Postgres community, EDB has been at the forefront of driving technology innovation and adoption,” said Linster. “By making these trainings accessible to all, EDB is reinforcing its commitment to supporting the growth and success of Postgres in the long term.”

To access the free Postgres training offered by EDB, interested individuals can sign in to the EDB Training Portal or create an account.

About EDB

EDB provides enterprise-class software and services that enable organizations to harness the full power of Postgres, the world’s leading open source database. With offices worldwide, EDB serves more than 1,500 customers, including leading financial services, government, media and communications and information technology organizations. As the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing Postgres community, EDB is committed to driving technology innovation. With deep database expertise, EDB ensures high availability, reliability, security, 24x7 global support and advanced professional services, both on-premises and in the cloud. This empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com .

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks and BigAnimal is a trademark of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada, and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.