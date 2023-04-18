Inkcups Launches Helix® ONE, a Compact Addition to Helix® Line

DANVERS, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups is excited to announce the global launch of the groundbreaking addition to the Helix® line of direct-to-object printers, the Helix® ONE benchtop digital cylinder printer . Building on the success of the Helix® range, the Helix® ONE encompasses the power and productivity of Inkcups’ patented Helix® technology in a compact, space-efficient industrial design.

The Helix® ONE is a dedicated cylinder printer printing full CMYKW and varnish onto straight walled and tapered cylindrical objects including plastic bottles, stainless tumblers, powder-coated drinkware and much more. Designed for fast, high-quality printing, this compact machine features a servo driven fully automatic programmable tooling fixture, with height adjust and high-precision linear drive.

Benjamin Adner, CEO comments: “The Helix® ONE is a major game-changer. It is the result of listening to our customers and trying to develop a more modular machine that could be run independently as an entry level printer, in a kiosk or in dedicated work cells for industrial users. I envision a Helix® ONE in every shop, next to their laser engraver, screen printer, embroiderer and small format digital flatbed printer. We are bringing a significant number of state-of-the-art features, incredible print quality, and excellent speed into this new, compact piece of machinery. We are proud to introduce the world’s first benchtop direct-to-object cylinder printer and we hope it will be a major success.”

Helix ® ONE Feature Overview

Compact benchtop model designed for space efficiency on the shop floor

Full CMYKW + varnish

Jettable Primer optional

Capacity to print on straight-walled and tapered cylinders

Motor-driven operation

Fully automatic programmable tooling fixture & height adjust

High-precision, robust linear drive

8W segmented software-controlled UV curing unit for optimal curing

Automatic wiping and capping station

White and black sub-tank recirculating system

State-of-the-art MEMS print head technology with 3 picoliter drop size



Other products in the Helix® range include the flagship Helix ® cylindrical inkjet printer, recently rebranded to the faster Helix® 2.0, the Double Helix ® with two print stations, and the modular Helix®+ UV cylinder printer, a ‘stepping stone’ model between the Helix® 2.0 and Double Helix® that allows users to begin with a single tunnel and upgrade to a double tunnel machine.

About Inkcups

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser platemakers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries, including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets.

