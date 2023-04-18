Axcient Achieves Record Growth in Q1 2023, Delivers Innovation, and Adds New Talent

DENVER, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that in Q1 2023, the company achieved record-breaking growth, delivered significant product updates, and added new executive leaders.



“As the industry evolves and partner needs change, Axcient is at the forefront with our innovative technology, MSP-focused business model, and consistent execution,” said Rod Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “We are expanding our team with incredibly talented people, and MSPs are increasingly choosing Axcient as their business continuity and disaster recovery partner. I want to thank the entire Axcient team and our partners for delivering record-breaking results in Q1, and we look forward to even more success in the remainder of 2023.”

Record-Breaking Growth

Axcient continued its momentum from 2022 with revenue growth in Q1 2023 of over 20% year-over-year. Quarterly bookings also grew at a record pace, up 48% year-over-year. Today, over 3,700 MSPs are standardizing on Axcient’s channel-centric Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions to increase data security, reduce business downtime, and boost profitability.

Product Innovation

Axcient delivered significant product updates in Q1 2023, expanding Operating System (OS) support, adding features, and improving user experience.

Expanded Linux Support

Axcient x360Recover’s Linux agent was released for Ubuntu and Debian systems. This early access release supports file-level recoveries for both Appliance-Based and Direct-to-Cloud versions of x360Recover. Capabilities today include backup of Linux endpoints, with additional recovery capabilities to be added in the coming months.

Automated Backup Verification

Axcient’s AutoVerify feature has expanded capabilities for x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud, including an early access release of Advanced health checks. Previously available only in the Appliance-Based version, Advanced checks validate the recoverability of backup snapshots, ensuring rapid and reliable recovery when needed. AutoVerify can also alert users about backup inconsistencies, initiate self-healing, and provide telemetry data to Support for rapid problem resolution. Features like AutoVerify, Virtual Office, and AirGap allow Axcient partners to automate processes and get improved results like faster recoveries, increased security, and greater efficiency.

Portal Expansion

Axcient’s x360Portal has been redesigned for easier navigation and improved user experience. A new hardware ordering system allows partners to order appliances directly from the portal through intuitive wizards, eliminating the need for a separate licensing portal. An improved Learning Management System (LMS) enables easier access to Axcient’s training content through the portal. The Axcient product roadmap is now accessible from the portal dashboard, enabling partners to provide feedback and feature requests.

Greater Management Speed

The x360Recover Manager has been redesigned for easier navigation and better performance, with loading times reduced in many cases by over 20x.

Executive Leadership Additions

In the last eight months, Axcient has recruited best-in-class talent to its executive leadership team led by CEO Rod Mathews, an IT industry veteran with a deep understanding of the data protection space and the MSP community. In Q1 2023, Axcient announced the appointment of Madhu Rawat as the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Engineering, the promotion of Tim Sheahen to SVP of Global Sales, Vice President (VP) of Technical Support Rob Haggerty, and a new VP of People, Nancy Gutwein.

Industry Accolades

Axcient has been recognized with more than 17 awards in the last six months, including being named one of the industry’s Coolest Cloud Companies, a leading spot on the Storage 100 list, a perfect score for the Axcient Partner Program, a Backup and Disaster Recovery Innovation Award for x360Recover, and more.

To become an Axcient partner today, please visit www.axcient.com.

