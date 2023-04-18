Ashvattha Therapeutics Presented Promising Preclinical Data on Novel Macrophage Switching Nanomedicine D-4559 at AACR Annual Meeting

Data demonstrated D-4559 switches tumor associated macrophages from an M2 to M1 pro-inflammatory phenotype leading to reduction in tumor growth in a mouse model of hepatocellular carcinoma

The data supports development of the potent macrophage switching drug as a potentially safe and effective agent that can be used systemically for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma or in combination therapies to improve anti-tumor immune response

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that transverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells in regions of inflammation, today announced preclinical data showing its potent macrophage switching nanomedicine, D-4559, reduces tumor growth in a mouse model of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The data was presented in a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting taking place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from April 14th through 19th.



D-4559 is a new class of tyrosine kinase inhibitors referred to as Dendranibs, which specifically target activated macrophages and microglia in regions of inflammation. D-4559 is designed using the sorafenib backbone to selectively inhibit VEGFR tyrosine kinases in tumor associated macrophages (TAMs) leading to a functional reprogramming of TAMs toward a pro-inflammatory activated phenotype, allowing the immune system to better eliminate cancerous cells.

“We have combined the selectivity of our precision nanomedicine therapeutics with the ability to modulate the state of TAMs creating a unique approach to fighting cancer,” said Jeff Cleland, CEO and chairman of Ashvattha Therapeutics. “We have observed with our other novel dendranib (D-4517.2) the ability to avoid the side effects of typical tyrosine kinase inhibitors. D-4559 offers an approach to safely creating a pro-inflammatory tumor microenvironment potentially improving anti-tumor immune response.”

Key details and takeaways from the poster presentation include:

In vivo efficacy of D-4559 was examined in the subcutaneous Hepa 1-6 liver tumor mouse model and compared with sorafenib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor used to treat kidney and liver cancers

D-4559 creates a pro-inflammatory tumor microenvironment which significantly reduced tumor growth when compared to vehicle-treated control group

D-4559-treated mice demonstrated a significantly greater M1:M2 TAM ratio compared to sorafenib-treated mice

D-4559 significantly increased plasma TNF-α and IL-8 cytokines, which has been correlated with better survival in patients with liver cancer

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that transverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com