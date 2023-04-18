Responsible Computing Unveils Self-Assessment Survey

BOSTON, MA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Responsible Computing (RC™) announced a Self-Assessment survey designed to help organizations evaluate their sustainability practices for information and communications technologies (ICT) and other business areas. Technology vendors can use the assessment internally or with clients to establish their requirements.

"We expect Responsible Computing to dramatically change thinking and behavior within the industry," said Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO of RC and OMG. "With our Self-Assessment survey, we’re offering organizations a systemic approach to deal with the challenge of responsible computing, addressing a broad spectrum of areas."

Noted American engineer W. Edwards Deming, who developed processes to gain data and knowledge to improve a company’s products and services, is known for saying that without data, you’re just another person with an opinion. To that end, the RC Self-Assessment survey presents questions to companies to help them collect data on their sustainability practices in the six domains of the Responsible Computing framework, including code, data center, data usage, impact, infrastructure, and systems. The survey then offers possible answers and specific recommendations, directing organizations on the next steps.

“The self-assessment survey will help companies better understand where they are now and how to take the next steps in their responsible computing journey and transition from ambition to action in their sustainability strategy,” said Marc Peters, IBM Distinguished Engineer and co-author of the survey. “This survey is an important initial step for organizations assess their readiness for sustainability practices.”

Below find a sample of the many questions the survey poses:

Responsible Code: Are there policies on choosing programming languages, development tools, and frameworks to ensure they are fit for purpose and future-proof? Is continuous testing in place to address functional and non-functional requirements, including performance, energy consumption, and security?

Responsible Data Center: How much of the electricity used in your or your partner's data center(s) do you source from a sustainable/renewable supply, such as solar, water, or wind? Does the company have a policy for using and handling chemicals or toxic materials, e.g., liquids used for cooling or metals used in batteries?

Responsible Data Usage: Do you have defined regulations on data collection? Do your policies reflect local and global data collection requirements? Have procedures to define a retention period for all types of stored data?

Responsible Impact: Are Environmental Sustainability and Governance (ESG) goals documented and understood by your company? Is the initiative human-centric at its core? Do design and implementation improve human conditions and mitigate social risks?

Responsible Infrastructure: When purchasing technology and products - aside from price and functionality, do you consider the carbon footprint and environmental considerations of a supply chain, such as how and where the equipment is produced and delivered?

: When purchasing technology and products - aside from price and functionality, do you consider the carbon footprint and environmental considerations of a supply chain, such as how and where the equipment is produced and delivered? Responsible System: Are the system specifications well-documented and published? Does the system support accessibility for all demographics regarding gender, race, age, ethnicity, income, education, and employment?

Take the RC Self-Assessment survey for answers and specific recommendations. RC will develop future versions of the RC self-assessment, which will be more specific and intensive.

About Responsible Computing

Responsible Computing (RC™) is a membership consortium for technology organizations that provides a framework for setting responsible corporate policies. We help our members commit and adhere to responsible computing values in infrastructure, code development, and social impact. RC is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit our website: https://responsiblecomputing.net/.

