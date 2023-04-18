TaskUs Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, was recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The recognition reflects the growth and accomplishments of TaskUs’ Trust and Safety business, which was named in 2021 and 2022 as a Major Contender.



To determine its assessments, Everest Group, a global research and advisory firm, consulted with buyers and analysts to review 25 Trust and Safety providers evaluating quality of services and value. Everest Group also reviewed vision & strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint – and ultimately assessed TaskUs as one of six Leaders. To confer its Star Performer designation, the only one given in the Leader category, Everest Group looked at which companies made the biggest improvement gains in market impact and vision & capability.

According to Everest Group, Trust and Safety PEAK Matrix® Assessment Leaders:

Invest in strengthening all around Trust and Safety capabilities. Leaders are focused on becoming strategic partners of enterprises.

Possess deep domain and industry expertise. To increase the efficiency of their delivery, they are investing in technology solutions.

Leverage their superior analytics capabilities and have set up a dedicated practice to monitor the evolution of Trust and Safety policies.

Leverage their scale of operation and delivery presence across onshore, nearshore, and offshore locations to cater to varied strategic requirements of clients. They have strong capabilities to moderate content in a variety of languages and content types.

In its report, Everest Group writes that TaskUs stands out as a Leader because the company:

Caters to the trust and safety needs of almost all major industries, especially social media, BFSI and FinTech, and travel and hospitality clients.

Established a Safety Operations Center that offers a hybrid solution of humans and AI to detect harmful content.

Acquired heloo to support its clients better in European languages and to expand its offerings and footprint.

Places a strong emphasis on the well-being of its moderators and invests heavily in their wellness. TaskUs provides wellness-as-a-service to its content moderation employees on key campaigns and has created Shield, a wellness protector that helps to alleviate the emotional impact on moderators.

As Abhijnan Dasgupta, Practice Director at Everest Group, stated, "With its investment in a Safety Operations Center, TaskUs excels in AI-enhanced human moderation, offering strong capabilities across various industries. TaskUs' ongoing investments in well-being and policy consulting have also secured its position as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Trust and Safety PEAK Matrix® 2023. The company's commitment to client relationships and growing demand for its services have transformed Trust and Safety from a cost to a strategic necessity.”

“I am thrilled to see our ascent to Leader and Star Performer,” said Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO of TaskUs. “We started this business less than 15 years ago and our inclusion as Leader among a small handful of impressive names is humbling. To be further awarded the Star Performer demonstrates the trust and growth we’ve earned from clients as we invest in the best technology and people to protect their platforms.”

Phil Tomlinson, Divisional Vice President for Trust and Safety at TaskUs, said, “We are grateful to Everest Group for their acknowledgment of our leadership in the Trust and Safety space. We will continue to pioneer programs and services that deliver real value to our clients, and we will double down on our commitment to protect our teammates as we advance our mission to ensure a safer online world.”

A complimentary version of the report is available here .

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech . As of December 31, 2022, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 49,500 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

