Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Set to Surge Past US$ 703 Million by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market is estimated to be worth US$ 703 million by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 5.90%. The study examines the key strategies, factors and prospects, competitive landscape, evolving industry patterns, market size, financial information and forecasts, and potential business opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of several diseases in animals will drive market growth.

Increasing awareness of animal health will support market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market with the largest revenue share.

Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 420 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 703 million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Route of Administration, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing use of adjuvants in vaccinations, the growing quantity of animals and diseases associated with them, and the high frequency of a variety of disorders are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the veterinary vaccine adjuvants market. Furthermore, increased government support and enhanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure are expected to contribute to market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market from four perspectives: Type, Route of Administration, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the material, the veterinary vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into oil emulsion adjuvants, alum and calcium salts, nanoparticles and microparticles, liposomes and archaeosomes, and others. The alum and calcium salts segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because these adjuvants are relatively safe and have minimal side effects.

Route of Administration Segmentation: Based on the route of administration, the veterinary vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into subcutaneous, intramuscular, oral, and others. The intramuscular segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because this method of administration improves the efficacy of a vaccination.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market with the largest revenue share. The growing pet adoption, rising pet health insurance, improved veterinary healthcare infrastructure, rising disease prevalence in animals, greater animal health awareness, and increased government assistance are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The following companies are important players in the global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market:

Bioveta AS

Merck & Co. Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

SEPPIC

SPI Pharma

MVP Laboratories

Croda International Plc

Zoetis

SDA Bio

There is moderate competition in the veterinary vaccine adjuvants market. To introduce novel drugs and products, the major players in the market emphasize research and development. Major companies often engage in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market share.

Recent developments:

Evonik Industries AG introduced squalene in December 2022, which is not derived from animals but is useful in vaccinations and other medicinal applications. PhytoSquene, the first commercially available squalene derived from amaranth oil, is used as an adjuvant in parenteral dosage forms. It meets the demand for a consistent commercial supply of squalene that is not sourced from animals.

Two genotypes of the porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2 genotypes A and B) were included in the CircoMAX vaccine, which Zoetis launched in Europe in May 2021, to provide protection against PCV2 and Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae.

