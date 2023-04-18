Calling All 4/20 Enthusiasts: Score Free Delivery and Eight Snack Tacos for $4.20 at Del Taco This Holi-Daze

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is celebrating those hungry for a deal this 4/20 with an exclusive Tacodaze™ offer of eight Snack Tacos for $4.20 for Del Yeah!™ Rewards members**. For friends celebrating the holiday responsibly at home, Del is offering FREE Delivery for any order placed online or through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app***.



To keep the party going, late-night visitors can order from the exclusive Del After Dark Menu®. Take your tastebuds on a remarkable ride with items like the Stoner Burrito/Bold Burrito, Bun Taco, Epic Cali Bacon Burrito with Carne Asada, and more April 20-22 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. at participating locations.

“On 4/20 we are giving everyone the chance to save some green when the munchies hit with eight Snack Tacos for only $4.20 and FREE Delivery through our app all weekend long,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer. “We also baked up the Del After Dark Menu® exclusively on our app for a late night trip to a yummy world beyond terrestrial tacos.”

The full Del After Dark Menu® includes:

Stoner Burrito/Bold Burrito: IYKYK! This secret menu item is the classic Bean & Cheese Burrito with red sauce, then “Go Bold” by adding famous Crinkle Cut fries and savory secret sauce.



IYKYK! This secret menu item is the classic Bean & Cheese Burrito with red sauce, then “Go Bold” by adding famous Crinkle Cut fries and savory secret sauce. Bun Taco: A fan favorite! This secret menu item includes classic taco ingredients including seasoned beef, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, a fresh tomato slice, plus a zesty red sauce all on a grilled sesame seed bun!



A fan favorite! This secret menu item includes classic taco ingredients including seasoned beef, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, a fresh tomato slice, plus a zesty red sauce all on a grilled sesame seed bun! Snack Taco: A classic! Seasoned beef, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese in a crunchy corn shell or warm flour tortilla.



A classic! Seasoned beef, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese in a crunchy corn shell or warm flour tortilla. Epic Cali Bacon Burrito with Carne Asada: This leveled-up burrito is loaded with freshly grilled carne asada, Crinkle Cut Fries, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, chipotle sauce and cool sour cream wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.



This leveled-up burrito is loaded with freshly grilled carne asada, Crinkle Cut Fries, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, chipotle sauce and cool sour cream wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. Epic Crispy Chicken & Guac Burrito: Something crispy to take the edge off! This burrito features a combination of three crispy chicken strips, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh house-made guac, fresh diced tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips and creamy ranch sauce rolled in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.



Something crispy to take the edge off! This burrito features a combination of three crispy chicken strips, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh house-made guac, fresh diced tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips and creamy ranch sauce rolled in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. Chicken Cheddar Rollers: Roll one up! Freshly grilled marinated chicken meets fresh house-grated cheddar cheese in a warm flour tortilla and served with a choice of sauce including tangy green, creamy ranch or chipotle.



Roll one up! Freshly grilled marinated chicken meets fresh house-grated cheddar cheese in a warm flour tortilla and served with a choice of sauce including tangy green, creamy ranch or chipotle. Queso Loaded Nachos: Load it up! Choose between seasoned beef, freshly grilled, marinated chicken, freshly grilled carne asada, or Beyond Meat ® piled high on fresh house-made tortilla chips. Topped with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, cool sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, and sliced jalapeños.



Load it up! Choose between seasoned beef, freshly grilled, marinated chicken, freshly grilled carne asada, or Beyond Meat piled high on fresh house-made tortilla chips. Topped with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, cool sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, and sliced jalapeños. Queso Loaded Fries: Give tastebuds what they deserve! Del’s famous Crinkle Cut Fries are topped with seasoned beef, signature creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, cool sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.

Give tastebuds what they deserve! Del’s famous Crinkle Cut Fries are topped with seasoned beef, signature creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, cool sour cream, and sliced jalapeños. Carne Asada Fries: Crinkle Cut Fries topped with freshly grilled carne asada, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, savory secret sauce, fresh house-made guacamole, and fresh diced tomatoes.



Crinkle Cut Fries topped with freshly grilled carne asada, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, savory secret sauce, fresh house-made guacamole, and fresh diced tomatoes. Deluxe Chili Cheddar Fries™: A classic favorite! Crinkle Cut Fries topped with beefy chili, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, cool sour cream, diced onions, and fresh diced tomatoes.



A classic favorite! Crinkle Cut Fries topped with beefy chili, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, cool sour cream, diced onions, and fresh diced tomatoes. Chili Cheddar Fries: Crinkle Cut Fries topped with beefy chili and fresh house-grated cheddar cheese.



To learn more about your favorite Del Taco items or find the closest Del Taco location near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**8 SNACK TACOS FOR $4.20

Valid Thursday, 4/20/2023 - Saturday, 4/22/23 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access deal. Available only on orders placed through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or deltaco.com. Must add $4.20 Snack Tacos bundle to cart to receive discounted price. No offer required. Limit 1 discounted bundle per purchase. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

***FREE DELIVERY

Valid Thursday, 4/20/2023 - Saturday, 4/22/23 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access Free Delivery promotion. Delivery service fees may apply. Available only on delivery orders placed through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or deltaco.com. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed2cdedc-c070-4934-ab0a-c1236fb1b818