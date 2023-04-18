Digital Twin Consortium Announces Expansion of Regional Branch Organizers to India and Southeast Asia

BOSTON, MA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC®) today announced it has expanded its Regional Branch Organizer (RBO) program to include India and Southeast Asia, critical regions for DTC and its parent company, the Object Management Group®, with members active in several industries.

DTC will work with members — Open Health Systems Laboratory (OHSL), Axomem, and Dell Technologies — to facilitate local and regional activities in India and Southeast Asia. The new RBOs will facilitate and drive local DTC engagements and activities with regional industry, government, and academic institutions on behalf of the consortium throughout India and Southeast Asia.

“India and Southeast Asia are known for technological innovation," said Dan Isaacs, GM, and CTO, of DTC. "We look forward to furthering the adoption of digital twins throughout the region, working with our new RBOs.”

“As the RBO for India, OHSL will collaborate with other RBOs across the globe to conduct a series of local Digital Twin Consortium events and joint promotional activities,” said Anil Srivastava, President of OHSL. "We'll bring industry, academia, and digital twin providers together to accelerate the meaningful and pervasive deployment of artificial intelligence and digital twins across all sectors of the economy.”

Sean Whiteley, the founder of Axomem, a digital twin startup based in Singapore, said, “Axomem is looking forward to being the inaugural RBO for Southeast Asia. We’re already collaborating on local projects using digital twin technologies to predict disease in acute-care hospitals. We’ll be working with partners in healthcare and other industries, including manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, and government across Southeast Asia, to promote the value and adoption of digital twins.”

About Axomem

Axomem provides next-generation digital twin hosting solutions supporting 3D, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) visualization of complex relationships. Axomem’s Axoverse™ platform connects existing systems and IoT devices to create unique views of real-time operational status and historical data across multiple domains. These can drive further insight, prediction, and automation based on statistical and machine-learning algorithms. For more information, visit https://axomem.io.

About Open Health Systems Laboratory

Open Health Systems Laboratory (OHSL) has been conceived to build global team science consortia by leveraging the best biomedical informatics, information, and communication technology. OHSL has the technical expertise to utilize the latest developments in information technology, including informatics, natural language processing, and data collection and mining, to bring solutions to our global community of biomedical researchers. Addressing key questions of medical science, OHSL consortia members can provide timely and focused global public health responses. We accomplish this by actively engaging participants to shape a specific agenda and goals and encouraging collaboration for collective action to resolve the targeted problems. OHSL, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, is establishing the International Centre of Excellence for Computational and Biomedical Sciences (ICECBS).

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.