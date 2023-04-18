New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lidding Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961014/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Lidding Films Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lidding Films estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.2% over the period 2022-2030. Dual Ovenable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$833.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Specialty segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Lidding Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Amocor Limited

- Bemis Co., Inc.

- Berry Global, Inc.

- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

- FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd.

- FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation

- Flexopack SA

- Golden Eagle Extrusions, Inc.

- Impak Films Pty Ltd.

- LINPAC Packaging

- Multi-Plastics, Inc.

- Plastopil Hazorea Co., Ltd.

- Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

- TCL Packaging

- Uflex Ltd.

- Winpak Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961014/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Lidding Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Lidding Films by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dual

Ovenable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Dual Ovenable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Dual Ovenable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Specialty by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Specialty by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Barrier by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for High Barrier by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for High Barrier by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breathable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Breathable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Breathable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Die-cut by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Die-cut by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Die-cut by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PP

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for PP by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for PP by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for PET by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for PET by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PE

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for PE by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for PE by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cups

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Cups by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Cups by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Trays by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Trays by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cans &

Bottles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Cans & Bottles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Cans & Bottles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal & Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Personal & Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Personal & Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 56: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 57: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 58: World Lidding Films Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Lidding Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High

Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: USA Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product Type -

Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and

Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual Ovenable,

Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material

Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by Material

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP, PET, PE, PVC

and Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: USA Historic Review for Lidding Films by Application -

Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,

Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by End-Use - Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal &

Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: USA Historic Review for Lidding Films by End-Use -

Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Pharmaceutical,

Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High

Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product

Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and

Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual

Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material

Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP,

PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Canada Historic Review for Lidding Films by

Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,

Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by End-Use - Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal &

Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Canada Historic Review for Lidding Films by End-Use -

Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Lidding Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High

Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product

Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and

Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual

Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material

Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP,

PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Japan Historic Review for Lidding Films by

Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,

Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by End-Use - Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal &

Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Japan Historic Review for Lidding Films by End-Use -

Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Lidding Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High

Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: China Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product

Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and

Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: China 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual

Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: China Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material

Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: China 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP,

PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 101: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: China Historic Review for Lidding Films by

Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: China 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,

Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by End-Use - Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal &

Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: China Historic Review for Lidding Films by End-Use -

Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: China 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Lidding Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Lidding Films by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High

Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Europe Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product

Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and

Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual

Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Europe Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material

Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP,

PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 116: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Europe Historic Review for Lidding Films by

Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,

Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by End-Use - Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal &

Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Europe Historic Review for Lidding Films by End-Use -

Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Lidding Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 122: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Product Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High

Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 123: France Historic Review for Lidding Films by Product

Type - Dual Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and

Die-cut Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: France 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dual

Ovenable, Specialty, High Barrier, Breathable and Die-cut for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Material Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: France Historic Review for Lidding Films by Material

Type - PP, PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: France 16-Year Perspective for Lidding Films by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PP,

PET, PE, PVC and Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 128: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lidding Films by Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: France Historic Review for Lidding Films by

Application - Cups, Trays, Cans & Bottles and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961014/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________