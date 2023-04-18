Baffle Streamlines Data Protection For Databases

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle, Inc . today unveiled its updated Data Protection for Databases solution, which includes no-code implementation with column- and field-level encryption. This enables organizations migrating applications to the cloud, as well as those with applications already in the cloud, to comply with global security regulations to protect sensitive data without the cost, complexity, and ongoing maintenance of implementing encryption in the application.



Enterprises are increasingly subject to privacy regulations worldwide that require them to protect Personal Identifiable Information (PII) data, which is, along with other sensitive data, being moved to the public cloud, dramatically increasing liability. As applications move to the cloud, the increase in attack vectors and the shared responsibility model of cloud service providers require companies to implement stronger data protection measures. Securing “data at rest” is not enough, and although application-level encryption is an alternative, it is difficult and time-consuming to implement.

With an easy-to-implement no-code deployment, Baffle Data Protection for Databases enables application development and database managers to quickly and easily protect columns containing PII in their cloud databases from creation to production. Baffle’s data security platform enables organizations to protect production PII data in databases at the field level, ensuring that data can’t be read by anyone that doesn’t have authorization — even cloud infrastructure and database administrators.

“When developing applications in the cloud, companies must take responsibility for the safety of their data. Policy-based access control leaves critical data unprotected when it counts, and application-level encryption can cripple performance,” said Ameesh Divatia, CEO of Baffle. “Baffle allows organizations to move swiftly to the cloud, protecting their data in real time from creation to production without dedicating developer cycles to implement encryption into their existing architecture.”

Data Protection That is Superior to Application-Level Encryption

Baffle Data Protection for Databases marries no-code implementation with high-performance architecture to provide cryptographically enforced protection without lengthy implementation time or perceived impact to user experience. The solution “fails safe” so, in the event of a breach, attackers are unable to extract usable data. Not only are an organization’s customers protected, but the organization is as well. There is no requirement for notification in the event that protected data is accessed by a threat actor.

Baffle’s solution offers more control and less risk with comprehensive key management that eliminates any application development burden when incorporating encryption into existing data flows. This includes the ability to allow for key rotation to meet compliance requirements without the need to re-encrypt the data.

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores. Baffle’s no-code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data with no application changes or impact to the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates, and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

