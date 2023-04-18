The Global Robotics Market is forecast to grow by USD 22269.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03302917/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the robotics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of medical robotics, stringent health and safety regulations, and technological advances in robot hardware.



The robotics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial

• Services



By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and defense

• Media and entertainment

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of innovative business models as one of the prime reasons driving the robotics market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives in Europe to improve the robotics industry and improvement in robotic system integration services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the robotics market covers the following areas:

• Robotics market sizing

• Robotics market forecast

• Robotics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotics market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., GEA Group AG, Honeywell International Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KION GROUP AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lely International NV, MIDEA Group, OMRON Corp., Relay Robotics Inc., SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Teradyne Inc., The Boeing Co., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Irobot Corp. Also, the robotics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03302917/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________