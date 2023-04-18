NFI Enhances Canadian Footprint with Acquisition of SDR Distribution

CAMDEN, N.J., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFI, a leading provider of North American supply chain solutions , announced today that it has acquired SDR Distribution Services, a multichannel provider in custom warehousing and distribution solutions in Canada and the US. With the acquisition, NFI will expand its customer base in the fashion and retail industry and will double its distribution footprint in Canada.

Established in 1979 as a wholesale distribution company, SDR has become a leader in the North American 3PL market, specializing in fashion, footwear, and accessories. NFI has been operating in the Canadian marketplace for over 15 years. The SDR acquisition expands its presence in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver, making NFI one of Canada's largest warehousing and distribution businesses, with 4.5 million square feet.

“We are excited to have SDR join NFI and continue our growth in the Canadian market,” said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. “The SDR acquisition brings additional blue-chip fashion and retail customers to our portfolio. With the combined expertise of both NFI and SDR, customers can expand in the US with NFI’s existing footprint and access our other service offerings. We look forward to SDR’s impact on the future success of NFI.”

“NFI is a great fit for our associates because of our similar cultures and NFI’s deep commitment to their customers,” said Glenn Nicodemus, CEO of SDR. “The acquisition of NFI will bring added value to our customer relationships since SDR prides itself on being an expert in the fashion and apparel industry.”

Since its acquisition of Canadian-based Dominion at the end of 2016, NFI has continued to expand its Canadian service offering through acquisitions and organic growth, including freight brokerage, global freight forwarding, asset-based transportation, and value-added warehousing and distribution. The addition of SDR brings NFI’s warehousing footprint to over 70 million square across the United States and Canada.

Visit nfiindustries.com to learn more about NFI’s full suite of supply chain solutions.