Iveda Partners with Evergreen Aviation, Revolutionizing the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry

MESA, Ariz., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda ® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI video and sensor technologies, today announces a partnership with aircraft maintenance solutions provider, Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp. (EGAT) to bring cutting-edge Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to the global market. Through this collaboration, Iveda will also gain worldwide rights to promote and sell military grade drones that can fly at 10,000 to 30,000 feet, vastly expanding EGAT’s reach cross-border.

Leveraging each company’s technological developments, Iveda and EGAT together will provide governments and military groups around the world access to state-of-the-art smart drones, effectively enhancing surveillance capabilities. Through this joint operation, EGAT will provide Iveda with the assets, technical support, and training to facilitate the promotion and sale of its UAV products on a global scale, especially important as Fortune Business Insights predicts the UAV drone market to reach $25.13B by 2027.

“At Iveda, we’re always keeping our ears to the ground surrounding the latest needs of government groups and municipalities around the world,” said David Ly, Iveda CEO and founder. “This partnership with EGAT was triggered by interests and solicitations to Iveda from multiple nations for military smart drones, and promises to bring innovative, state-of-the art UAV technology to the global market, driving growth for both companies.”

Together, EGAT and Iveda will explore the development of smart drone features, including Iveda’s AI Video Analytic and sensor technologies. Powered by AI technology, smart drones can send real-time alerts and detections to those monitoring for risks –– not just after the fact analysis. IvedaAI allows in-the-moment detection, allowing government and military officials to greatly speed up response times. Iveda-powered UAVs can monitor an expansive stretch of land in real time, making them critical, next-generation tools for military groups including coast guards. Providing visibility far beyond human sight, smart drones have the potential to prevent major security breaches, arming military and government associations around the globe with the technology needed to keep citizens safe.

“The entire EGAT team is thrilled to come together with Iveda to make major strides in the advancement of smart drones,” said Simon Hung, VP of Aviation Manufacturing at EGAT. “This partnership will undoubtedly take UAV technology to new heights, as we work with Iveda to expand our global footprint for national security and surveillance use cases and beyond.”

Through global partnerships and innovations like this, Iveda continues to expand its international footprint in AI, IoT, and smart city innovation. To learn more, visit: https://iveda.com/technology/iveda-smart-drone/

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.

About Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp.

Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corporation (EGAT), a joint venture between Evergreen Group's EVA Air and General Electric (GE) since 1998, consistently delivers exceptional aircraft maintenance solutions to airline partners.An FAA, EASA, and JCAB Part-145 repair station, along with a host of other agencies, EGAT has emerged as a reputable MRO service partner with more than 40 airlines, being voted Best MRO in the region in 2009, and 2011.

