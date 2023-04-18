Edible Garden Demonstrates Leadership Position and Commitment to Food Safety Including Food Safety Research Study Collaboration with Auburn University

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today provided an update on ongoing initiatives the Company has taken to establish its leadership and reinforce its commitment to food safety.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “Consumers demand food that is not only nutritious and sustainably produced but, most importantly, safe to consume. Recent produce recalls have only reinforced these concerns. While no company is immune to potential risks, Edible Garden has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of the industry. Embodying our 'Simply Local...Simply Fresh™' mission, we pledge to deliver products cultivated using the safest standards and most energy-efficient technologies available. We uphold protocols throughout the growing, harvesting, and packaging processes within our clean, controlled, indoor environment to ensure our produce consistently meets standards. In line with this commitment, Edible Garden actively engages with The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), an industry-driven initiative providing thought leadership and guidance on essential food safety management systems to maintain safety across the supply chain. This cooperative effort brings together the world's leading food safety experts from diverse sectors, including retail, manufacturing, food service, international organizations, governments, academia, and service providers catering to the global food industry.”

“With ongoing collaborations and investments in research and technology, Edible Garden is leading the way towards a safer and more sustainable food supply chain. One of the Company’s innovative technological solutions is its GreenThumb patented software, which tracks plants throughout the supply chain. GreenThumb allows us to closely monitor plant growth and movement in the greenhouse, ensuring quality control and improved traceability throughout all stages of production and distribution. Furthermore, GreenThumb helps us manage our daily operations more efficiently.”

“Edible Garden's dedication to food safety also encompasses a broad range of forward-thinking research initiatives. A prime example of the Company’s commitment to food safety and innovation is the EPA-funded joint research study currently underway, in which Edible Garden is partnering with the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) and the USDA. This collaborative effort focuses on examining the effects of nanobubble technology in a Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) setting. Research has demonstrated that employing nanobubbles in lettuce cultivation can substantially decrease the presence of pathogens, such as E. coli and Salmonella, on the leaves. This enhances food safety and lowers the likelihood of foodborne illnesses. In addition, the application of nanobubbles can boost the effectiveness of disinfection techniques while simultaneously reducing the quantity of disinfectants required. The EPA-funded project aims to validate the potential advantages of nanobubbles for indoor agriculture while exploring their effect on plant health, water usage, nutrient utilization, and energy efficiency. Collaborating on prestigious research studies, such as these, allows us to learn from experts and contribute our own insights, ultimately improving the safety and quality of our produce for consumers. In addition, we are embarking on a funded research study with the Auburn University Department of Horticulture regarding food safety issues and fresh produce contamination, such as listeria.”

Dr. Camilla Rodrigues, Assistant Professor & Fresh Produce Safety Specialist, Department of Horticulture, Auburn University, who is heading up the research study commented,” Edible Garden is the perfect partner for our research study at Auburn, as we work towards identifying potential sources of fresh produce contamination and implementing effective mitigation strategies. Their commitment to sustainable, hydroponic farming and food safety practices aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are excited to collaborate with them in promoting safe and high-quality produce for all consumers."

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

