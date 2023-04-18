The Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market is forecast to grow by $54760.35 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.85% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03095444/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancements in engine technologies, rise in the procurement rate of new-generation aircraft, and increase in aircraft deliveries.



The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Turbofan

• Turboprop



By Type

• Narrow-body aircraft

• Widebody aircraft

• Regional aircraft



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the usage of ceramic matrix composites as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of 3D printing systems for engine components and growth in new-generation commercial aircraft procurement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market covers the following areas:

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market vendors that include General Electric Co., EuroJet Turbo GmbH, GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., JSC Klimov, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, PBS Group AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Rostec, Siemens Energy AG, Textron Inc., TurbAero, UEC-Aviadvigatel JSC, UEC Saturn, Williams International Co. LLC, and Safran SA. Also, the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

