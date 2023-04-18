Flash News: OKX Wallet Offers Gas-free Transactions, Partners with Galxe

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of April 17, 2023.



OKX Covers Gas Fees For Transactions To and From OKX Wallet

OKX today announced that it is covering network fees associated with transactions sent out of and received to the OKX wallet for a limited time.

This offer is valid until May 16th and allows one transaction per day with up to 5 USDT in fees to be covered for any address that supports the Ethereum, OKC, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Fantom, and Tron networks.

Go to the OKX Wallet for more information.

OKX Wallet Partners with Galxe

OKX today announced that the OKX Wallet web extension has been successfully integrated with the Galxe ecosystem, allowing users to set up and participate in reward-based loyalty programs.

Moreover, OKX users can now access Galxe from the OKX Wallet, enabling them to leverage the platform to build web3 communities.

Galxe aims to create an open, collaborative credential data network accessible to all developers in Web3. Use cases for Galxe include the creation of NFT loyalty programs, gated communities, and customized governance. Galxe can integrate on-chain as well as off-chain credentials like Discord and Twitter. Contributors to Galxe’s Credential Data Network are rewarded when credentials are utilized in Galxe’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Film Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

