Forestry Machinery Market Size to Surpass US$ 13.62 billion by 2031| Persistence Market Research

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Forestry Machinery Market is anticipated to reach US$ 13.62 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%, and is anticipated to be worth US$ 8.96 billion in 2022.



The global forestry machinery market has been witnessing steady growth in recent years, driven by various factors such as increasing demand for timber, rising awareness about sustainable forestry practices, and technological advancements in logging equipment.

Forestry machinery, also known as logging equipment, is specialized equipment used in the forestry industry for harvesting, processing, and transportation of timber. These machines are designed to improve efficiency and safety in the forestry operations, and are commonly used in logging operations, sawmills, and wood processing facilities.

The forestry machinery market plays a crucial role in the sustainable management of forest resources, as it enables efficient timber harvesting and processing, minimizing waste and maximizing productivity.

Market Dynamic:

Timber Demand and Supply: The demand for timber, which is a key raw material for various industries such as construction, furniture, and paper, significantly impacts the forestry machinery market

Competitive Landscape:

Important key Players for Global Forestry Machinery Market are Caterpillar, John Deere, Tigercat International Inc., Volvo AB, Komatsu, Kubota Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., Ponsse Oyj, Barko Hydraulics L.L.C, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Dafo, Rabaud, Eco Log, Rottne Industri AB, Bell Equipment and more

Recent Developments:

in February 2023, a leading forestry machinery manufacturer introduced a new electric harvester that is powered by lithium-ion batteries, offering zero emissions, reduced noise levels, and improved efficiency. This latest development highlights the increasing trend towards electrification in the forestry machinery market, driven by environmental regulations and the need for sustainable forestry practices.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Machinery : Forestry machinery can be classified into different types based on their functionality, such as harvesters, forwarders, skidders, mulchers, feller bunchers, chippers, grinders, and others.

: Forestry machinery can be classified into different types based on their functionality, such as harvesters, forwarders, skidders, mulchers, feller bunchers, chippers, grinders, and others. Power Source : Forestry machinery can be classified based on their power source, such as diesel-powered, electric-powered, and gas-powered machinery.

: Forestry machinery can be classified based on their power source, such as diesel-powered, electric-powered, and gas-powered machinery. Application : Forestry machinery can be segmented based on their applications, such as logging, site preparation, harvesting, extraction, processing, and others.

: Forestry machinery can be segmented based on their applications, such as logging, site preparation, harvesting, extraction, processing, and others. End-User : Forestry machinery can be segmented based on the end-users, such as logging companies, timber harvesting companies, forest management companies, government agencies, and others.

: Forestry machinery can be segmented based on the end-users, such as logging companies, timber harvesting companies, forest management companies, government agencies, and others. Region : The demand for forestry machinery may also vary based on the regional market dynamics, including factors such as timber availability, forest management practices, regulatory environment, and economic conditions.

: The demand for forestry machinery may also vary based on the regional market dynamics, including factors such as timber availability, forest management practices, regulatory environment, and economic conditions. Sales Channel: Forestry machinery can be segmented based on the sales channel, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), authorized dealers, and aftermarket sales

