The Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market is forecast to grow by $2,908 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period

Our report on the commercial aircraft seating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort, growing demand for luxury air travel, and rising procurement of new-generation aircraft.



The commercial aircraft seating market is segmented as below:

• By Aircraft Type

• Narrowbody

• Widebody

• Regional aircraft



• By Cabin Class

• Economy class

• Business class

• Premium economy class

• First class



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of technology as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft seating market growth during the next few years. Also, the launch of aviation-friendly government initiatives and the use of composites and other advanced materials for seat design and construction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial aircraft seating market covers the following areas:

• Commercial aircraft seating market sizing

• Commercial aircraft seating market forecast

• Commercial aircraft seating market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft seating market vendors that include Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Autoflug GmbH, Aviointeriors Spa, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Expliseat SAS, Geven Spa, Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., James Park Associates International Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd., PITCH AIRCRAFT SEATING SYSTEMS Ltd., Putsch GmbH and Co. KG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Unum Aircraft Seating Ltd., Zhejiang Tiancheng Automatic Control Co. Ltd., and ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH. Also, the commercial aircraft seating market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

