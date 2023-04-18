FDCTech's 2022 Annual Report Highlights: Record revenue and gross margin set the platform for future profitable growth

The Company’s successful integration of wealth management and enhanced technology businesses drive a 1,310% increase in annual revenue and a staggering 2,310% increase in gross margin.



Irvine, CA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT ), a fintech-driven company specializing in buying and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies, today announced the following results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

The revenues generated for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 were $6,453,732 and $457,661, an increase of 1,310% from the previous period.



The technology revenues generated for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 were $626,000 and $301,648, an increase of 108% from the previous period.



The gross margin generated for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 were $1,018,940 and $42,277, an increase of 2,310% from the previous period.



During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, the Company incurred a net loss of $1,043,045 and $1,734,059, a decrease of 40% from the previous period.



The net loss as a percentage of revenue decreased from 379% to 16% for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, compared to the previous period.



The cash on hand was $264,829 as of December 31, 2022, compared to $93,546 on December 31, 2021.



In the subsequent events highlights, the Company paid off all the outstanding balance of $550,000 and any accrued interest related to the AJB Note in February 2023.



Update on upcoming acquisitions:

CIM Securities, LLC: US Broker Dealer

On July 19, 2022, the Company signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire fifty-one percent (51.00%) equity interest in CIM Securities, LLC (“CIM Securities”), a FINRA and SIPC member firm. On September 30, 2022, the Company signed a definitive agreement pending regulatory approval, paid a $20,000 non-refundable deposit, and transferred $180,000 to the escrow account to complete the transaction. FINRA Rule 1017 requires the Company to file continuing membership applications (CMAs) as it plans to apply for changes in ownership, control, and business operations. The Company filed the CMA form with FINRA in February 2023 to effect the change of ownership of CIM Securities, LLC, where the Company interest shall be 51.00%.

NSFX Ltd.: European Market Maker

On December 31, 2022, the Company announced the sales purchase agreement (“Agreement”) under which the Company acquired a 50.10% equity interest in New Star Capital Trading Ltd., a British Virgin Island company (“New Star”) and its operating subsidiary NSFX Ltd (“NSFX”). NSFX is an online trading brokerage firm regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The Company will assume a business acquisition loan liability of $350,000 to purchase the controlling interest in NSFX. The Company amended the Agreement to February 28, 2023, to comply with the BVI Companies Act requirement for the change of ownership. The Company expects to consolidate the fair value of NSFX’s assets and liabilities on or after February 28, 2023, but no later than June 30, 2023.

This impressive growth is attributed to the successful integration of wealth management and enhanced technology businesses, providing a strong foundation for continued expansion and profitability. The Company's upcoming acquisitions further demonstrate its commitment to driving growth and delivering value to its investors.

Please visit our SEC filings or Company's website for more information on the full results and management's plan.

AD Advisory Services Pty Ltd.

AD Advisory Services Pty Ltd. – AFSL No. 237058, an independent specialist dealer group, provides licensing solutions for select education and compliance-focused financial advisors & accountants. ADS' dedicated management team are qualified financial planners that service metro and regional practices around Australia.

NSFX Ltd.

NSFX Ltd. (the "Company") is a limited liability company registered under the Companies Act, Cap — 386 of the Laws of Malta, with registration number C 56519. The Malta Financial Services Authority regulates NSFX with a License Number IS/56519. NSFX is authorized to deal on its account as a Category 3 licensed entity by the MFSA, receive and transmit orders on behalf of retail and professional clients, and hold and control clients' money and assets. NSFX trading platform services in the English, French, German, Italian, and Arabic markets, whereby customers can trade in currency, commodity, equity, and cryptocurrency-linked derivatives in real time.

CIM Securities, LLC

CIM Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). As a broker-dealer, CIM and our Investment Professionals offer brokerage services.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC") is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC specializes in buying and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies. FDC develops and delivers a full suite of technology infrastructure solutions to forex, crypto, wealth management, and other future-proof financial sectors.

