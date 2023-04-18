Global Biomass Pellets Market is likely to grow at revenue of US$ 20.4 Billion at a steady CAGR during the forecast period ending in 2033 | Data Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biomass pellets market is expected to grow significantly between 2023 and 2033. According to a research report published by Future Market Insights, the global market will be worth US$ 10,872 million in 2023. It is expected to be worth $20,409.2 million by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR.



Biomass pellets find application across various industries due to their versatility. Biomass pellets have exceptional combustion properties and high energy contents. They are used in power generation, commercial and residential heating, and other sectors. The growing trend of automated and modernized hating applications across residential and commercial sectors boosts biomass pellets demand. The combined efforts of businesses, governments, and consumers to reduce greenhouse gases are likely to proliferate market expansion.

Get a holistic overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7175

Expanding demand for energy across the world are promoting the demand for biofuels. Biomass pellets are environmentally-safe and the rising awareness for environmental concerns boosts their demand. Favorable government policies and schemes to meet country-specific sustainable development goals uptick product demand. Governments impose stricter laws and restrictions on industries and manufacturing units, limiting their carbon emissions. The rising consumer shift towards sustainable energy sources and limiting their use of fossil fuels boots market’s development.

The increasing global population and increasing housing needs boost demand for heating and energy. The increasing industrialization augments demand for heating and energy as well. Extensive use of biomass pellets in industrial, commercial and residential heating systems is projected to garner growth for the market. The surplus availability of agricultural residue is considerably high in India, Brazil, and a few other countries. This surplus is used for the production of biomass pellets. Biomass pellets manufactured using agricultural residue is gaining traction.

North America and Asia Pacific regions are expected to witness substantial growth. North America is predicted to hold the lion’s share in the global market. The increasing demand for clean energy is ascribable to this growth. Additionally, the growing awareness about the importance of environmental conservation is anticipated to bolster market growth in these regions.

Key takeaways from Biomass Pellets Market:

The agriculture residue segment is anticipated to grow at a monumental CAGR of 24.0%.

The industrial heating segment is anticipated to account for nearly 36.3% of the total market share.

The United Kingdom is anticipated to capture 6% market share in 2023.

The United States biomass pellets market is anticipated to capture 69.7% market share in 2023

India is anticipated to account for 9.9% market share in 2023.



Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

The SAMARTH scheme was introduced by the Indian government in February 2022. This initiative has been introduced to encourage the use of biomass in thermal power plants. The initiative also aims to minimize air pollution.

CPM introduced Twin Track wood pellet technology in April 2022. The new technique is intended to increase the effectiveness of wood pellet mills.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/biomass-pellets-market

Key Players Working in the Biomass Pellets Market

Drax

Rentech Inc.

Enviva Inc.

German Pellets GmbH

AS Graanul Invest

Lignetics of Idaho Inc.

Zilkha Biomass Energy LLC

Premium Pellets Ltd.

Fram Renewable Fuels

Abellon CleanEnergy Limited

Subham Industries

Nishant Bioenergy Private Energy

MVM Bio Green Energy

Ecostan India Private Limited

JP Green Fuels

Kushal Timber Private Limited

Perfect Traders

Raghvendra Industries

Ved Shanti Biomass Energy Fuels

Siddharth Agro Products Private Limited

Ankit Bio Fuels LLP



Biomass Pellets Market by Category

By Source:

Agriculture Residue

Wood Sawdust

Others



By End Use:

Power Generation

Industrial Heating

Commercial and Domestic Heating

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA



Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7175

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Biomass Pellets Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Source

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Have a Look at Trending Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain

Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market: Overall demand for polyunsaturated fatty acids is slated to grow at 5.4 % CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 9717.8 Million by 2032.

Biogas Market: Global demand for biogas is increasing due to its many potential uses in many sectors. Multiple dominating dynamic factors are causing the landscape to change at an economical rate.

Fine Hydrate Market: The fine hydrate market is expected to be driven by increasing adoption in the production of polyester resins, thermoplastics, and engineered plastic.

Electrical Steel Coatings Market: The overall sales of electrical steel coatings are slated to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a market valuation of US$ 488.3 Million by 2032.

UV Coatings Market: Significant growth in the building and construction sector, especially in the developing countries, substantial demand for electronic products, adaptation of efficient coatings in automotive industry are expected to remain key growth driving sectors for the hike in the market growth outlook.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Old Source: Biomass Pellets Market to Reach a Size of US$ 19.4 Bn by 2032 end expanding at a CAGR of 6.6%, Says Future Market Insights