GEX Management Inc. Reports Record Revenue Figures of $2.3M in 2022 Driven by Both Strategy and Technology Consulting Divisions

DALLAS, TX, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management Inc. (OTC: GXXM), a leading management consulting company, announced exceptional financial results for the fiscal year ended 2022, with $2.3 million in gross reported revenue, a 76% increase compared to the $1.3 million revenue reported in 2021. CEO Sri Vanamali attributed the success to the strong growth delivered by both the company's strategy and technology consulting divisions.



"Our strategy consulting team has provided clients with customized solutions that have helped them navigate through the enormous complexities of today's business environment. We have assisted our clients with a spectrum of solutions that include M&A strategy including post-merger integration, risk management, process improvement and strategic planning, and our deep domain and sector expertise has helped create exceptional value for our customers, as evidenced by these strong fiscal year results," said Mr. Vanamali. "On the other hand, our technology consulting group has been helping clients achieve their short term and long term business transformation goals in the form of systems optimization, digital transformation, enterprise solution roadmap rollouts and cybersecurity solutions and our value based highly customized technology solution frameworks have given our clients a unique competitive edge within their respective industries."

Mr. Vanamali further explained that the success of both divisions was the result of the company's investment in talent and technology resources, which has enabled them to offer clients best-in-class consulting services.

"We have invested in hiring the best talent in the industry and in developing proprietary tools and methodologies to offer our clients exceptional value-based consulting services. Our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients has been the driving force behind our phenomenal year over year success and growth which we plan to replicate over the years to come."

In addition to the success of the consulting divisions, Mr. Vanamali shared that GEX Management is working on an AI-based platform that will be a key focus of the Phase III Hypergrowth strategy.

"We are excited about the development of our AI-based technology platform, which will allow us to better serve our clients by providing them with data-driven insights and solutions. This platform will enable us to take our consulting services to the next level and further strengthen our position as a leading management consulting company with a value-centric approach towards delivering high quality customer solutions."

The AI-powered platform will enable GEX Management to leverage advanced data analytics to identify opportunities for value creation in its clients’ businesses. The platform will use machine learning algorithms to analyze large data sets and identify patterns and trends that are not easily detectable through traditional data analysis methods. The platform will also enable GEX to automate many of its operational processes, allowing the company to provide faster and more efficient service to its clients. This will include automating data collection and analysis, as well as streamlining project management and communication with clients.

GEX Management Inc. is poised for continued growth in the coming years, with plans to expand its services and client base in the United States and beyond. With a team of experienced consultants and a track record of success, the company is well-positioned to deliver results for businesses looking to improve their management strategies and further grow their business operations in the foreseeable future.

