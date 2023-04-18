New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inorganic Metal Finishing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960997/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Inorganic Metal Finishing Market to Reach $165.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Inorganic Metal Finishing estimated at US$125.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$165.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2022-2030. Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$38.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Inorganic Metal Finishing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- Atotech Deutschland GmbH

- Elementis PLC

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Industrial Metal Finishing Company

- Metal Finishing Technologies LLC

- Sequa Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960997/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Inorganic Metal Finishing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pretreatment/Surface Preparation by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Pretreatment/Surface

Preparation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Pretreatment/Surface

Preparation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

Processes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing Processes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumables and Spares by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumables and Spares by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumables and Spares

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anodizing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Anodizing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Anodizing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cladding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cladding by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Cladding by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conversion Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Conversion Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Conversion Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electroplating by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Electroplating by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Electroplating by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electroless Plating by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Electroless Plating by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Electroless Plating by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Galvanizing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Galvanizing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Galvanizing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical and Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Electrical and Electronics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical and

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Inorganic Metal Finishing Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Inorganic Metal Finishing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Product Segment -

Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal Finishing

Processes and Consumables and Spares - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing by

Product Segment - Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic

Metal Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal Finishing

Processes and Consumables and Spares for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding,

Conversion Coatings, Electroplating, Electroless Plating,

Galvanizing and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing by

Technology - Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings,

Electroplating, Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings, Electroplating,

Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Application - Automotive,

Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing by

Application - Automotive, Electrical and Electronics,

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Product Segment -

Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal Finishing

Processes and Consumables and Spares - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Product Segment - Pretreatment/Surface Preparation,

Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal

Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding,

Conversion Coatings, Electroplating, Electroless Plating,

Galvanizing and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings,

Electroplating, Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings, Electroplating,

Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Application - Automotive,

Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Application - Automotive, Electrical and Electronics,

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Inorganic Metal Finishing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Product Segment -

Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal Finishing

Processes and Consumables and Spares - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Product Segment - Pretreatment/Surface Preparation,

Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal

Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding,

Conversion Coatings, Electroplating, Electroless Plating,

Galvanizing and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings,

Electroplating, Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings, Electroplating,

Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Application - Automotive,

Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Application - Automotive, Electrical and Electronics,

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Inorganic Metal Finishing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Product Segment -

Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal Finishing

Processes and Consumables and Spares - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Product Segment - Pretreatment/Surface Preparation,

Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal

Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding,

Conversion Coatings, Electroplating, Electroless Plating,

Galvanizing and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings,

Electroplating, Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings, Electroplating,

Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Application - Automotive,

Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Application - Automotive, Electrical and Electronics,

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Inorganic Metal Finishing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Product Segment -

Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal Finishing

Processes and Consumables and Spares - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Product Segment - Pretreatment/Surface Preparation,

Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal

Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding,

Conversion Coatings, Electroplating, Electroless Plating,

Galvanizing and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings,

Electroplating, Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings, Electroplating,

Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Application - Automotive,

Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Application - Automotive, Electrical and Electronics,

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Inorganic Metal Finishing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Product Segment -

Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal Finishing

Processes and Consumables and Spares - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Product Segment - Pretreatment/Surface Preparation,

Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal

Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding,

Conversion Coatings, Electroplating, Electroless Plating,

Galvanizing and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings,

Electroplating, Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings, Electroplating,

Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Application - Automotive,

Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Inorganic Metal Finishing

by Application - Automotive, Electrical and Electronics,

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Inorganic Metal Finishing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Product Segment -

Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal Finishing

Processes and Consumables and Spares - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Product Segment - Pretreatment/Surface

Preparation, Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes and

Consumables and Spares Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal

Finishing Processes and Consumables and Spares for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding,

Conversion Coatings, Electroplating, Electroless Plating,

Galvanizing and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Technology - Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion

Coatings, Electroplating, Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Anodizing, Cladding, Conversion Coatings, Electroplating,

Electroless Plating, Galvanizing and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Application - Automotive,

Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Application - Automotive, Electrical and

Electronics, Industrial and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Metal

Finishing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Metal Finishing by Product Segment -

Pretreatment/Surface Preparation, Inorganic Metal Finishing

Processes and Consumables and Spares - Independent Analysis of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960997/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________