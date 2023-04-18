Drilling to Begin on Optioned Duquesne West Gold Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) have announced today that they have received the required drill permits and selected a drill contractor to begin their first drill program on Globex’s 50% owned Duquesne West Gold property (see option press release by clicking here).



The Duquesne West Gold property is an advanced gold project with a Historical Inferred Resource of 727,000 oz. Au per a October 20, 2011, Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate, by Watts, Griffis and McOuat Consulting Geologists and Engineers undertaken for XMet Inc.

As per Emperor’s comments: “Emperor created the first ever in-house 3D block model for this property using Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), which has provided Emperor with a depiction of gold mineralization that is similar to the 2011 Historical Inferred Mineral Resource (See Emperor News Release dated January 19, 2023). The 3D block model has enabled Emperor to envision potential patterns for resource expansion targeting high-grade zones that will hopefully lead to an expanded mineral resource with potential for minable economic underground shapes for potential stopes.”

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.