Peter Diamandis Pioneers A360 Metaverse Space Adventure in Ubuntuland

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual physical Abundance360 event (A360), took place in Los Angeles earlier this year and was attended by hundreds of people. The prestigious event, hosted by world-renowned futurist Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, is where visionary thinkers congregate to learn how to harness the latest technologies, create wealth and solve the world’s greatest challenges. Now, for the first time, African thinkers will also have the opportunity to access these teachings.

Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse, will be hosting the A360 Metaverse Space Adventure, where, from 5 - 9 June, a self-timed learning format will enable participants to learn from A360’s visionaries in Ubuntuland. In a curated Metaverse experience, Diamandis and the A360 speakers will share bleeding-edge insights to help participants leverage technologies and transform their businesses, enhance their philanthropy, and develop Moonshot projects.

There are two participation options: full package access or individual tracks. With the full access package, ticket holders can access all five learning tracks and explore one per day. Individual track access enables participants to select which topics interest them most. Additionally, all participants will get to “travel” through space in 90-minute virtual reality sessions through an exciting immersive simulation.

The five learning tracks are:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Speakers include: Emad Mostaque, Rana el Kaliouby, PhD, Andrew Ng, PhD, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis.

Abundance

Speakers include: Sal Khan, Martin Roscheisen, PhD, Geordie Rose, PhD, Andrew Yang, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis

Exponential Technologies (Exponentials)

Speakers include: Paolo Pirjanian, PhD, Ali Khademhosseini, PhD, Alexander Zhavoronkhov, PhD, Jack Hidary, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis

Longevity

Speakers include: Mark Hyman, MD, Doris A. Taylor, PhD, FACC, FAHA, Naveen Jain, Michael Hufford, PhD, Mary Lou Jepsen, PhD, James Min, MD, Hans Keirstead, PhD, Tim Nelson, MD, PhD, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis

Moonshots

Speakers include: Tony Robbins, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis

Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, founder of Abundance360 said, “I am thrilled to join the Africarare metaverse and bring the transformative power of immersive learning to the world. With the A360 Summit as a metaverse space adventure, we can explore new frontiers of knowledge and unlock the potential of the next generation of future leaders.”

Mic Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare, shares his excitement for the upcoming event: “Abundance 360 teachings are truly empowering and inspiring, and having attended myself, I can attest to that. Bringing a condensed version of this learning experience to the world is an incredible opportunity for our audiences to benefit tremendously.”

To learn more about the A360 Metaverse Space Adventure, or to book tickets, go to https://www.diamandis.com/a360-metaverse-adventure .

For regular updates, follow Africarare on Twitter: @AfricarareNFT.

To access Africarare Ubuntuland, go to: https://africarare.io/



To follow Africarare on social media, go to:

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/YPu7T6VXCw

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AfricarareNft

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/africarare/?hl=en

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab32a89b-d36a-4fff-8bea-b80e64e8e587