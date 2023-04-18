New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Social Media Advertisement Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320338/?utm_source=GNW

(TikTok), Advance Publications, Inc. (Reddit), and Sina Corp (SinaWeibo).



The global social media advertisement market will grow from $176.45 billion in 2022 to $209.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The social media advertisement market is expected to grow from $380.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.2%.



The social media advertising market includes revenues earned by entities by providing advertising services through social media such as instagram, facebook, messenger ads, stories ads, and twitter ads.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Social media advertising are promotional activities to connect with the audience to build the brand, increase sales, and drive website traffic on social media.Advertising refers to communication with the consumers of a product or a service.



This includes generating and sharing content on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to accomplish marketing and branding goals.



The North America market was the largest region in 2021.The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in social media advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of social media advertisement are microblogging, photo sharing, video sharing, and other types.Microblogging is a combination of instant messaging and content production.



The devices used are mobile, personal computers, or laptops. The various end-user industries include healthcare, automotive, retail, telecom, BFSI, and other end users.



Growing internet penetration coupled with increasing social media users contributed to the growth of the social media advertising market.The tremendous growth in the number of social media users worldwide is encouraging advertisement and marketing companies to focus on social media platforms to advertise their products and services.



For instance, according to Office For National Statistics, a UK-based government department, 92% of adults in the UK were recent internet users in 2020, up from 91% in 2019. Moreover,according to Oberlo, a Germany-based online platform, there are currently 4.59 billion social media users worldwide. Therefore, rising internet penetration together with the growth in the number of social media users across the globe is projected to propel the revenues for the social media advertising market over the forecast period.



Stringent regulations imposed by the government of various countries are expected to limit the growth of the social media advertising market in the coming years.The stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies make it difficult for a social media advertising company to operate and function smoothly.



For instance, in December 2021, China Mainland regulatorsissued a consultation regarding online marketing of financial products, for detailed regulatory requirements for online marketing of financial products through all online channels including social media. This aims to tackle key concerns around online financial product marketing, including misleading consumers, unfair competition, and illegal financial product marketing. [This scenario is projected to hamper the expansion of the social media advertising market over the upcoming years.



The advancement in technology is a major trend in the social media advertising market.Social media is likely to experience an increase in the adoption of technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).



These technologies help a social media advertising company enhance its product appearance to attract more users.For instance, Sephora, a France-based retail company has incorporated AR features on its Facebook page to enhance user experience.



Through this, a user can try different products and know if they work. This advancement will draw more audiences and affect social media advertising positively.



In December 2021, Adobe Inc. has acquired social media marketing startupContentCal for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Adobe company expands its capabilities in social media marketing. ContentCal is a UK-based company operating in social media advertising.



The countries covered in the social media advertising market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The social media advertisement market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides social media advertisement market statistics, including social media advertisement industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a social media advertisement market share, detailed social media advertisement market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the social media advertisement industry. This social media advertisement market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320338/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________