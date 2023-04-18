Stephanie M. Barrows Promoted to Interim Chief Administrative Officer

Sparks, MD, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephanie M. Barrows to the role of Interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Barrows will lead multiple administrative practices and collaborate with executive staff to implement strategic plans that align with the company's long-term vision.

Barrows joined KCI in 2018 as Director of Human Resources where she has since been responsible for driving company culture, fostering diversity and inclusion, and attracting, retaining and developing talent for the organization. She has leveraged her more than 30 years of industry experience in human resources management and organizational development to provide exceptional leadership in supporting KCI’s mission and strategic growth.

“Throughout Stephanie’s tenure with KCI, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to our core values and has served as an exemplary leader within the organization," said Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Nathan J. Beil, PE, D.WRE. "I am confident that she will continue to strengthen KCI’s administrative functions and contribute to the firm’s future strategic initiatives that will drive our success.”

Barrows earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in personnel management, from Towson University. She is actively involved in the Society for Human Resource Management.

###

KCI Technologies

With sales in excess of $440 million in 2022, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 50 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 2,000 employee owners support clients from more than 60 offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, transportation, telecommunications, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.

Attachment