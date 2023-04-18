Just Published: Two WWII Women Find Solace In Each Other Amid Grief

Charleston, SC, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From overcoming trauma, to depicting the harsh realities of war, to teaching children to express their feelings and illuminating the hope of new beginnings, Overcoming encompasses grief, love, loss, and sisterhood in a heartfelt period novel.

Newly-widowed Serena mourns the death of her husband who was killed in combat, while Glenna, a single mother, struggles to provide for her five-year-old daughter Katie and suffers from the unexplained loss of contact with Katie’s father. She’s down to her last dollar when her landlord suggests another way she can pay her rent.

The two women, who had been casual acquaintances for years, come to a crossroads in their lives and their fates overlap. Serena reluctantly hires Glenna as a live-in housekeeper and cook—and they unexpectedly come to depend on each other and develop a sisterhood over the next two years. Complicating their lives is Ethel Ann, who’s come to regard Glenna as an enemy.

From uncovering secret letters, to growing food in their Victory Garden, to raising Katie together and finding comfort in each others’ company, the two women fiercely support each other during World War II as they navigate their new normal togethe.

Overcoming is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Marjorie S. Chilton is a retired social worker and middle school teacher. She lives in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina with her husband and son.

