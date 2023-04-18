Pax8 Welcomes Carrie Schiff as Chief Legal Officer

DENVER, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the appointment of Carrie Schiff as its inaugural Chief Legal Officer (CLO), joining the company's C-Suite. The announcement was made today as part of Pax8's efforts to cultivate a cadre of visionary leaders to provide strategic direction during the company's growth and expansion. Schiff's primary responsibilities as CLO will be to manage Pax8's legal team, ensure compliance across its global operations, and help drive the mergers and acquisitions process. She will report to John Street, Pax8's Chief Executive Officer.



“We are delighted to have Carrie join our team and trust she will make a significant impact on the future of Pax8,” said Street. “I have known Carrie since the 1990s and she is an exceptional leader with a wealth of experience and expertise in legal affairs that will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business globally.”

Schiff's outstanding accomplishments as a prominent legal advisor for both publicly held and venture-backed start-up companies have made her move to the position of CLO for Pax8 seamless. With over 30 years of legal experience, Schiff has served as General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer for both public and private companies such as MWH Global, Inc., Flextronics International LTD, and USA.NET, Inc. In addition, Schiff was a partner in a global law firm and a business boutique firm that she co-founded.

"I have worked with Carrie during my career, and I am thrilled that she has joined us as we continue on our path of rapid growth,” said Scott Chasin, Chief Technology Officer. “Her exceptional abilities in driving legal and regulatory affairs, as well as business development and compliance, will have an immediate impact and enable us to scale up.”

Schiff received her Juris Doctorate from the University of California, and a Bachelor of Arts with honors in Political Science from the University of Chicago. In 2008, Schiff was a recipient of the prestigious 2008 Burton Award for Legends in Law given to General Counsel by Burton Foundation in association with Library of Congress. Schiff is a former member of invitation-only Association of General Counsel comprised of General Counsel of Fortune 100 companies and served as a Board member of the Colorado Chapter of Association of Corporate Counsel.

Certified to practice law in Colorado and California, Schiff currently serves as a Board Member to the Colorado, Small Business Development Center (SBDC); Advisor to Blackstone Entrepreneur Network; Advisor to the Public Private Partnership Unit of the State of Colorado; Lecturer for numerous SBDC, Incubator, and Accelerator programs on business law topics; and a member of the Education Committee of Blue Sky Bridge, a Child Advocacy Center in Boulder, Colorado.

“My decision to join Pax8 stems from my desire to collaborate with an exceptional team of individuals, have fun, and enjoy the journey,” said Schiff. “As someone with a keen interest in promoting economic development and supporting small businesses, I am excited to be part of Pax8's mission to empower the small business community. Small businesses are integral to our economy, and I am eager to contribute to their growth and success through my role at Pax8."

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world's favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8's award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row.

