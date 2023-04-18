Chromatography Syringes Market to be Worth $317.27 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Chromatography Syringes Market by Type (GC, LC, TLC), Product (Manual, Autosampler, Accessories), Offering (Fixed, Needle-free), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), End User (Pharmaceutical, F&B, Academic Institute, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the chromatography syringes market is projected to reach $317.27 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Chromatography syringes are high-precision liquid measurement and transfer devices used for transferring samples to chromatography systems. Depending on the type of chromatography system, various syringes are available.

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the application of chromatography in drug discovery and development, the use of chromatography systems for food quality testing, technological advancements in chromatography, and growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. However, the shortage of trained & skilled laboratory technicians for handling syringes restrains the growth of this market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolios of major players, geographic analysis, and key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. The chromatography syringes market has witnessed several organic and inorganic strategic developments in recent years. The key players profiled in the chromatography syringes market report are Trajan Scientific and Medical (Australia), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Gilson, Inc.(U.S.), Restek Corporation (U.S.), Valco Instruments Company, Inc. (U.S.), DWK Life Sciences GmbH (Germany), Microsolv Technology Corporation, (U.S.), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).

Growing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical Industry Supports the Growth of Chromatography Syringes Market

Chromatography is the most preferred analytical technique used in various industries due to its advantages, such as precise separation, analysis, and purification, its ability to work with low sample quantities, and efficiency. Advanced chromatographic techniques are being increasingly used in various applications such as food quality testing, drug discovery and development, R&D, and environmental monitoring.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in R&D and expanding their pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities to meet the growing market demand. The growing investments in research and development (R&D) within the pharmaceutical industry have resulted in a rise in the commercialization of new drugs. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industries in the U.S. and Europe have increased significantly in recent years. In 2020, the number of drugs under development for cancer, immunology, neurology, and infectious diseases was estimated to be approximately 6,900. Chromatography techniques are frequently utilized during the drug development phase. As a result, the surge in R&D activities is expected to drive the demand for chromatography systems and related consumables, including syringes.

The chromatography syringes market is segmented by Chromatography Type (Gas Chromatography [GC], Liquid Chromatography [LC], Thin Layer Chromatography [TLC]), Product Type (Manual Syringes, Autosampler Syringes, Accessories), Offering (Fixed/Cemented Syringes, Needle-free/Needle-less Syringes), Usability (Disposable Syringes, Reusable Syringes), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations [CRO] and Contract Manufacturing Organizations [CMO], Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry, Food & Beverages Industry, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on type, in 2023, the liquid chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased use of HPLC in pharmaceutical, F&B, and environmental monitoring due to technological advancements in liquid chromatography and the high level of accuracy and precision offered by this technique over other chromatography methods. In environmental monitoring, HPLC is increasingly being used to identify and determine non-volatile or strongly polar compounds in air & surface, waste, and drinking waters. With strict environmental pollution control laws, the use of HPLC is expected to increase, contributing to the growth of this segment.

Based on product, the autosampler syringes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The need for high accuracy and precision in handling low volumes of samples during the drug discovery and development process is a crucial factor driving the growth of this segment. Discovering and developing a drug, from the initial identification of a target compound to the formulation of a medication, is a complex, lengthy, and expensive procedure. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) (U.S.), over 8,000 biopharmaceutical compounds are in the clinical pipeline. Hence, to ensure the accuracy and precision required, the demand for autosampler syringes is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period.

Based on offering, in 2023, the fixed needle segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Fixed needle syringes are the preferred choice for liquid chromatography applications since they offer a wide range of dispensing speeds and reduced carry-over. Since liquid chromatography is primarily utilized in commercial applications, the demand for fixed needles is also expected to be high. These factors contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Based on usability, the reusable segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the reusable syringes segment is attributed to their cost-effectiveness and the growing need to reduce the amount of waste generated in laboratories. Furthermore, reusable needles are a cost-effective option in the long run as they eliminate the need for frequent purchases.

Based on end user, in 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries segment is expected to account for the largest share of the chromatography syringes market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased usage of chromatography in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and the growing incidence & prevalence of various chronic diseases. Moreover, governments of various countries are making significant investments and providing grants & funds to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies for the manufacture and R&D of biopharmaceuticals. These initiatives are expected to increase the demand for chromatography syringes, driving the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the substantial growth opportunities in the region’s pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, resulting in an increase in research and development activities. Additionally, the improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the growing focus on implementing food quality regulations, and the increasing demand for advanced chromatography techniques in the region are driving the growth of this regional market.

Scope of the Report :

Chromatography Syringes Market Assessment - by Chromatography Type

Gas Chromatography (GC)

Liquid Chromatography (LC)

Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)

Chromatography Syringes Market Assessment - by Product Type

Manual Syringes

Autosampler Syringes

Accessories (Needles and Plungers)

Note: Accessories include needles and plungers

Chromatography Syringes Market Assessment - by Offering

Fixed/Cemented Syringes

Needle-free/Needle-less Syringes

Chromatography Syringes Market Assessment - by Usability

Disposable Syringes

Reusable Syringes

Chromatography Syringes Market Assessment - by End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include agriculture, oil & gas, and forensics.

Chromatography Syringes Market Assessment - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

