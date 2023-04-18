Nominations Now Open for “Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023” Award

PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult X is now accepting submissions for the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023 , the only awards program judged by STEM educators, for STEM educators. The awards program, operated in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and MCH Strategic Data, and for the first time this year with the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), spotlights innovative products, technologies, and services that are changing the world of STEM education.



To enter, applicants submit a description of the product, service, or technology; the grade levels it serves (PreK-college/university level); the product website; and the company name, as well as pay a fee of $695 with discounts for multiple entries. Companies can provide the educator judges with a limited license or product to be reviewed and can schedule product demonstrations for the judges. Entries are being accepted at Educators Pick Best of STEM Awards.

All entries are due by July 7, 2023 at www.bestofstemawards.com . Early-bird entries, which are due May 5, 2023, receive a $100 discount. Educator judging will take place in July, voting by popular vote which is open to more than 250,000 educators will take place August 1, 2023. Winners will be announced August 15, 2023 on the Best of STEM website, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

“We founded The Educators Pick Best of STEM awards to amplify educator voices in science and STEM education,” said Daylene Long, CEO of Catapult X. “Teachers are, and always will be, the best judges for what works in the classroom and in the laboratory, and we are pleased to provide a platform where educators can acknowledge products and services that transform teaching and learning.”

Led by Annie Galvin Teich, President of The Teich Group , this year’s judges include Dr. Linda Johnson-McClinton, Dr. Lance Brand, Dr. Jeffrey Crapper, Kim Collazo, Christina Wilson, Erin Barr, and Jamica Craig. The organization is currently accepting applications for additional judges. STEM educators who are interested in judging the 2023 awards should contact Teich at ateich@theteichgroup.net before June 1, 2023.

The NABT joined the program as a collaborator this year because, according to NABT Executive Director Jaclyn Reeves-Pepin, “The National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) is excited to collaborate on the 2023 Best of STEM awards. These awards are so powerful because teachers select the products that work best for them and their students. It lets classroom professionals highlight the products they use and recommend.”

The awards program features several new categories for 2023, including:

Best Professional Development

Best Resources for New Teachers

Best Learning Technology Platform for Higher Ed

Best Resources for Culturally Relevant Teaching

Best Materials for Genomics Teaching and Learning



Additional categories are:

Best Innovation for STEM Teaching and Learning

Best Customer Care

Best STEM Freebies

Social Impact Product Award

Best Resource for Analyzing and Interpreting Data

Best Integration of STEM and the Arts

Best Integration of STEM and Mathematics

Extended Reality: AR/VR in the Classroom

Phenomena-based Teaching and Learning Resources

Bridging the Gap: Best Math Intervention Programs

Best for Career & Technical Education



For more information about the awards program, visit www.bestofstemawards.com .

About Catapult X

Founded by Daylene Long, Catapult X is a market and product development company that consults exclusively with science and STEM/STEAM education industry partners—organizations, businesses, and associations—to catapult their brand and products forward by using data-driven insights.

Long catapults brand, product, and sales growth through alignment of data and strategy, using progressive research techniques and customer discovery. Long publishes national surveys on STEM education and STEM marketing infographics to guide edtech marketers across the globe. Long is an affiliate member of the Council of State Science Supervisors, a member of NSELA, and a twenty-year member of NSTA. Long connects her clients to administrators, educators, distributors, and media to build strong global partnerships.

About MCH Strategic Data

MCH Strategic Data is a first-class leading provider of data and technology solutions in education, religion, healthcare and government. MCH is dedicated to providing superior solutions through its ongoing investment in people, data and technology. Learn more at www.mchdata.com or find them on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.nsta.org, or follow NSTA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.